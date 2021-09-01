CDC Recommends Unvaccinated Americans Avoid Labor Day Travel

Click on the icons below to share this post









At a COVID-19 Response Team Briefing at the White House on Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned that unvaccinated Americans should avoid travel over Labor Day weekend due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Director Walensky also warned those who are fully vaccinated against the virus to take the necessary precautions if they do decide to travel this weekend.

Rising COVID-19 Cases in America

The United States is currently in the midst of its worst COVID-19 spike since last January. The average number of new cases over the past seven days is around the 160,000 mark, prompting the European Union this week to remove America from their “safe” countries list. In order for a country to find themselves on the “safe” country list, they need to have less than 75 new COVID-19 cases each day per 100,000 people over the previous two weeks. However, each country in the European Union has the autonomy to decide whether or not American citizens are allowed to visit and what protocols they face upon arrival.

Florida currently boasts one of the worst infection rates in the country with over 21,000 new cases per day, according to data provided by the Mayo Clinic. Texas and California are the only two states averaging more than 10,000 new cases per day.

There’s a clear correlation between states that are ahead in vaccinating citizens and those that are not. Mississippi is currently the least vaccinated state in the Union and has a seven day average of 106 new daily cases per every 100,000 people. Less than 38% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vermont seems to be faring the best and their status as the most-vaccinated state is a significant reason why. Over the past seven days, the state averages 22 new cases per 100,000 people. Nearly 68% of Vermont is fully vaccinated.

Will you be traveling this weekend? Let us know in the comments!