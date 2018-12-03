SEARCH

Create Your Own Whisky Blend Aboard Carnival
Featured
1370 views
1370 views

Create Your Own Whisky Blend Aboard Carnival

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 3, 2018
810 Views
December 3, 2018

Cartagena’s Best: Exploring the Caribe Emerald Museum

Emerald

One of the most interesting trends in cruising is the rise in popularity of South American cruise ports. Cartagena, on Colombia’s northern coast, is one such city where tourists are exploring more so now than ever before. First time visitors to the city are struck by its beauty and charm and can spend days exploring everything Cartagena has to offer. What most don’t know, however, is that Colombia is one of the world’s foremost producers of emeralds, with the country’s mines being some of the world’s most fruitful.

EmeraldThese brilliant green gemstones are a staple in Colombian jewelry and many tourists coming to Cartagena from cruise ships are struck by the beauty and craftsmanship of Colombian emerald jewelers. Caribe Jewelry, one of the top names in Colombian emeralds, is one place where those new to Cartagena and emeralds can learn more about these beautiful stones.

Emeralds: A History

There’s an ancient myth in Colombia from the Muzo people who believed the first emeralds came from the tears of Fura, a character in their creation myth much like Eve and the Garden of Eden. It was the Muzo people who presented Spanish conquistadors with emeralds upon their arrival to the Americas in the early 1500’s. From there, emerald mines became a staple of the region as the value of the gemstone began to grow.

Cartagena Emerald Museum

Emerald

Caribe Jewelry Emerald Museum

Today, emeralds still are a valuable gemstone and the process for mining, polishing and cutting them is far more specialized than when the Muzo people first began mining the gemstones. At Caribe Jewelry, the emerald history museum is the best way to learn how emeralds begin deep in the mountains of Colombia and make their way to the front window of the store as rings, bracelets, earrings and more.

The emerald museum at Caribe Jewelry has a wide variety of emeralds of all sizes and purities for those interested in learning about what makes an emerald so valuable. What most don’t know is that emeralds are actually another type of stone called beryl. While beryl comes in a variety of colors, it’s the green version which we call emeralds. At the Caribe Jewelry museum, the beryl on display is intended to teach visitors how to differentiate between different varieties of the stone and what makes one more valuable than the other.

If you find yourself exploring the streets of Cartagena, stop by the emerald museum and learn a thing or two about what makes the region so unique!

############
A Grand Entrance for Celebrity Edge
Cruise News
1131 views
1131 views

A Grand Entrance for Celebrity Edge

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 20, 2018
Top 7 Things People Always Forget to Pack
Cruise Tips
660 views
660 views

Top 7 Things People Always Forget to Pack

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 20, 2018
5 Essential Tips for Planning a Holiday Cruise
Cruise Tips
451 views
451 views

5 Essential Tips for Planning a Holiday Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 19, 2018
Windstar Announces $250 Million in Fleet Improvements
Cruise News
568 views
568 views

Windstar Announces $250 Million in Fleet Improvements

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 16, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

Create Your Own Whisky Blend Aboard Carnival
Featured
1370 views
1370 views

Create Your Own Whisky Blend Aboard Carnival

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 3, 2018

Hundreds of years ago in a peat bog somewhere in Scotland, Friar John Cor distilled the first batch of scotch whisky. It probably wasn’t the best-tasting spirit,…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2018 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions