Carnival to Bring Newer, Larger Ship to Charleston in 2019

Cruise News – Dec. 7, 2017

Carnival Cruise Line will position a newer, larger ship to Charleston when the 3,002-passenger Carnival Sunshine kicks off a year-round schedule of 4- and 5-day cruises in May 2019.

“With its convenient location and strong tourism appeal, Charleston is one of our most popular homeports and we’re delighted to build upon this success with the deployment of Carnival Sunshine,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Sunshine not only provides guests sailing from Charleston with a newer, larger ship with so much to see and do but also underscores our commitment to our year-round operations from this port,” she added.

Carnival Sunshine will kick off its 4- and 5-day cruise program from Charleston May 18, 2019, and is expected to carry approximately 220,000 passengers annually from that port. The 4-day cruises will visit Nassau while the 5-day voyages will feature Nassau and the private Bahamian island of Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Sunshine features an array of food and beverage choices including Ji Ji Asian Kitchen, Havana Bar, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Pub, Cucina del Capitano, and Guy’s Burger Joint. The ship’s family-friendly options include Seuss at Sea, Hasbro, The Game Show, and complimentary children’s programs. Entertainment and activity choices include high-tech Playlist Productions revues, the Punchliner Comedy Club, deck parties, and live music. Top-deck attractions include WaterWorks highlighted by Speedway Splash with its dual-racing slides, SportSquare with a suspended ropes course offering breathtaking views to the sea 150 feet below, a miniature golf course, and a three-deck-high Serenity adults-only retreat.

In addition to the short cruise program from Charleston, Carnival Sunshine will operate an 11-day Carnival Journeys cruise round-trip from Charleston December 3–14, 2019, calling at St. Thomas, Aruba, Bonaire, Grand Turk, and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Ecstasy, which currently sails from Charleston, will shift to Jacksonville, Florida, to operate year-round 4- and 5-day cruises beginning in May 2019. Carnival Elation, currently based in Jacksonville, will reposition to Port Canaveral, Florida, in May 2019, as well, to operate a new schedule of 4- and 5-day voyages.

Photo: Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line