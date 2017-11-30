Carnival Revamps Menus, Reintroduces Baked Alaska

Carnival Revamps Specialty Dining and Breakfast Menus,

Plus Reintroduces Baked Alaska

Cruise News – Nov. 30, 2017

As part of its ongoing effort to keep its culinary offerings fresh and exciting, Carnival Cruise Line is revamping the menus for several of its specialty dining venues and breakfast menus, as well as reintroducing Baked Alaska across the fleet.

The menus for Carnival’s steakhouses, Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurants, delis, and main dining room breakfast offerings have undergone a transformation that results in a variety of new items that reflect lighter ingredients, updated preparation techniques, and attractive presentation.

In addition, Baked Alaska — a classic dessert made of cake and ice cream topped with meringue — is also being reintroduced after several years with uniformed waiters performing the time-honored tradition of parading the dessert throughout the dining room prior to service.

The updated steakhouse menus, which are currently available on three ships, feature appetizers such as Iced and Smoked Fresh Oysters with Apple Mignonette; Tuna Tartare with Yuzu Sphere and Avocado “Leche de Tiger”; Risotto with Crab, Mushroom, and Brown Butter; and Heritage Berkshire Pork Belly with Apple Walnut Preserve. These complement a selection of USDA prime steaks, including new items such as an A-5 Wagyu steak and lighter fare like Farmhouse Chicken with Roasted Honey Vinegar and Dover Sole Pan-Seared with Lemon Potato-Mousseline and Shallot Emulsion. Four additional ships are expected to get the new menus by early next year.

The new menu for Cucina del Capitano reflects the diversity of Italy’s culinary regions, with dishes like Branzino Al Forno in Crosta Dorata with tomatoes, stewed chickpeas, salmoriglio, and mushroom bark, along with Risotto Milanese with saffron and Parmesan cheese, Grande Braciola Di Maiale — a tomahawk pork chop with fennel pollen, shallots and crispy sage — and Costina Di Manzo Con Porcini with salsa verde and young tomato bruschetta. House-made burrata has been added to menus as well, with classic Italian favorites like chicken Parmesan, meatballs, and fried calamari also available. The new Cucina del Capitano menus are currently on three ships (Carnival Magic, Carnival Vista, and Carnival Breeze) with Carnival Sunshine expected to be updated next month.

Breakfast menus in the main dining rooms are just as varied with options such as avocado toast; a Breakfast Bowl featuring kale, spinach, faro wheat berries, sesame seeds, feta cheese, raspberries, and a sunny side up egg; and fresh-baked Broccoli and Cheddar Egg Frittata. There’s also a Broken Egg Sandwich served panini-style with fried eggs, bacon, cheddar, greens, and hash browns; and a “Breakfast Board” with a soft boiled egg, house-made yogurt, seasonal jam, baby lettuce salad, pastrami, and grilled sourdough bread.

For those on the go, a new “breakfast express” is available on port days featuring orange juice, eggs, hickory-smoked bacon or sausage, and pastries, all “in and out” within 25 minutes. An assortment of traditional breakfast favorites such as French toast, pancakes and cereals is also offered. Thus far, 12 ships feature the new breakfast items with the balance of the fleet expected to receive the new menus by mid-2018.

The line’s delis have undergone a dramatic change as well, with an updated design and host of new choices, including seven sandwiches such as meatball, buffalo chicken, and The Cubano with roasted pork, ham, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese, along with Southwest chicken, falafel, and turkey wraps. Diners can also enjoy a sweet finish to their meal with a Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie baked fresh every morning.

Carnival is also re-branding its 24-hour pizzerias to Pizzeria del Capitano offering five kinds of hand-tossed, thin-crusted pies: Margherita, pepperoni, artisan-style quattro formaggio, mushroom, and prosciutto. The re-branded delis and pizzerias will be incorporated into additional vessels during scheduled dry docks.

Lastly, the popular Seafood Shack, which debuted on Carnival Vista last year and serves lobster rolls, fried clams, chowder, and other New England–inspired fare, has been expanded to nine additional ships.

Photos: Carnival Cruise Line