Carnival Radiance Christened, Begins Sailing from California

The newly renovated and renamed Carnival Radiance was christened at ceremony at the Port of Long Beach, California with the ship’s Godmother Dr. Lucille O’Neal and her son, Carnival Chief Fun Officer and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal as featured guests of the event.

The event was all about celebrating family in honor of the O’Neals making their partnership with Carnival a family affair. The naming ceremony began with a “We Are Family” video of Carnival Radiance crew members preparing the ship for guests.

“What a special evening it was to celebrate the debut of Carnival Radiance with my son by my side in what truly felt like a “We Are Family” event,” said Lucille. “It has been such a pleasure to be included in these exciting festivities, so I can only imagine how incredible it will be for guests to sail aboard this spectacular ship – they’re going to love it.”

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy was also on hand to present a $25,000 donation to the Odessa Chambliss Quality of Life Fund that honors the lifetime accomplishments of Lucille’s mother who worked in the medical field as a nurse. The fund’s primary mission is to provide financial contributions to help support students seeking a career in nursing and education.

“Carnival Radiance features all of Carnival’s fan favorites and more, so we are beyond excited to finally welcome her to the West Coast and to our fleet,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “And having Shaq’s mom, Lucille, an accomplished speaker who donates her time and talent to a wide range of charitable organizations as the ship’s Godmother has made it even more special.”

Carnival Radiance Cruise Schedule

The ship, which just underwent a $200 million bow-to-stern makeover, departs today from the Port of Long Beach on its inaugural four-day cruise. Carnival Radiance‘s West Coast-based itineraries include three-day voyages to Ensenada and four-day sailings calling at Ensenada and Catalina Island. Also sailing year-round from Los Angeles are Carnival Panorama and Carnival Miracle.