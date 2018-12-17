Coming up Roses: Carnival Poised for HUGE 2019

You already know Carnival Cruise Line as one of the most popular names in vacationing, but did you know that Carnival is set to make 2019 a banner year across many of the cruising brand’s they own and operate? With four new ships coming in the new year, Carnival has decided to make the debut of the first ship, Carnival Panorama, extra special with a floral replica float in the annual Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

Rose Parade is Just the Start

The float in the Rose Parade is just the beginning of a year-long celebration of Carnival’s first new ship based in California in 20 years, scheduled to begin sailing from its homeport of Long Beach in December 2019. The float will include many of the signature features of the cruise line’s ships – including the red and blue funnel, a water park and Lido Deck party – as well as the line’s newest feature, the first-ever trampoline park at sea, in partnership with industry leader Sky Zone.

Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation, was excited about taking the launch of the newest ship to a new level.

“Each launch of a new ship generates lots of interest and excitement among consumers, whether they are among our many loyal guests or they are new to cruising,” he said. “Our four new ships in 2019 will be no exception as our brands will introduce spectacular new vessels that have been designed with one purpose in mind: to dazzle our guests as they enjoy an extraordinary vacation experience.”

The 130th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, is expected to reach a television audience of more than 80 million parade and flower enthusiasts around the world. With tens of thousands of flower petals painstakingly arranged by hand, the float’s unique features will include flowers from more than 100 countries to represent the number of nations that the brand’s employees hail from, as well as fitness enthusiasts jumping into the fun on a Sky Zone trampoline taking center stage on the 55-foot-long float.

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Panorama is scheduled to debut on December 11, 2019, with a special three-day inaugural cruise from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal, which is housed in a massive 146,000-square-foot geodesic dome that once served as home to Howard Hughes’ Spruce Goose airplane.