Carnival Horizon to Feature Dr. Seuss–Themed Water Park

Cruise News – Apr. 20, 2017

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that its newest ship, the 133,500-ton Carnival Horizon, will be the first in the fleet to feature Dr. Seuss WaterWorks, a vibrant water park inspired by the whimsical world of the legendary children’s author.

Located on Deck 12, Dr. Seuss WaterWorks will offer two distinctly different slides: The Cat in the Hat slide will feature an enclosed raft slide offering more than 450 feet of twists and turns. The entrance resembles The Cat’s famous red-and-white hat with the distinctive color pattern carried throughout the slide in alternating translucent and opaque sections. The Fun Things slide, an enclosed body slide with whimsical polka dots and special lighting effects, encompasses 213 feet of fun.

Dr. Seuss WaterWorks will also include a 150-gallon tipping bucket patterned after The Cat’s hat; a kiddie splash zone with dozens of water spray toys; larger-than-life images of famous Dr. Seuss characters (The Cat in the Hat holding an inner tube, The Grinch sporting a surf board tucked under his arm, and Thing 1 and Thing 2 frolicking atop their namesake slide); as well as memorable Dr. Seuss phrases displayed on clear partitions that surround the facility.

“Our ships are designed as the ultimate seagoing playgrounds, and Carnival Horizon will take this concept to the next level with the spectacular Dr. Seuss WaterWorks, which promises fun for guests of all ages,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Dr. Seuss is an iconic American brand and we’re delighted to expand our partnership with this incredible top-deck water attraction for our guests.”

Dr. Seuss WaterWorks builds on the line’s success of its current fleetwide Seuss at Sea program, an exclusive partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises that features immersive onboard Dr. Seuss–themed youth, family, dining, and entertainment experiences. For example, Carnival Horizon, the second in the line’s Vista class, will also feature the Dr. Seuss Bookville family reading and play venue and popular Seuss at Sea activities such as The Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast with The Cat in the Hat and Friends and the Seuss-a-palooza Parade and Story Time.

The 3,934-passenger Carnival Horizon is scheduled to make its maiden voyage April 2, 2018, with a 13-day Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona —the first of four round-trip departures from this port. The ship will reposition to the United States with a 14-day trans-Atlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York, May 9–23, 2018, to sail a summer schedule of 4-day Bermuda and 8-day Caribbean departures from the Big Apple. Carnival Horizon will then reposition to Miami for a special two-day cruise to Nassau from Miami September 20–22, 2018 followed by a year-round schedule of 6- and 8-day Caribbean cruises beginning Septeber 22, 2018.

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line