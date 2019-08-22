fbpx

SEARCH

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 23, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
53 views
53 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 23, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 23, 2019

Carnival Horizon

With improved decor and style, and a number of technological advancements, Carnival Horizon is one of the coolest new ships sailing today. vacation has to be one size fits all.

Feet
Decks
Launched
Guests

Overview

When Carnival Horizon floated out for the first time in 2018, many expected a similar ship to her sister Carnival Vista, which debuted in 2016. However, the 133,500-ton Carnival Horizon is anything but a carbon copy of her sister.

The sheer number of activities, dining choices, and stateroom options make Carnival Horizon a ship cruisers will love. A partnership with Dr. Seuss offers plenty of fun activities for kids, and the spa services on board rival any you’ll find at sea. Carnival’s casual nature is evident all over the ship and it’s easy for passengers to curate their own vacation at their own pace. 

Porthole Cruise Magazine Overall Rating
4.2/5

Our ship ratings are compiled by cruise and travel experts with firsthand knowledge of each ship.

It’s impossible to talk about the food on board Carnival cruise ships without mentioning the Mayor of Flavortown, the man with the frosted tips, Mr. Guy Fieri, whose Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse is a must-visit. From pulled pork sandwiches to a mountain-sized pile of nachos, this BBQ joint embodies Carnival Horizon’s laid-back atmosphere and commitment to satisfaction. Lunch is included, but there is a small charge at dinnertime. Another Guy Fieri speciality on board Carnival Horizon is Guy’s Burger Joint, where guests can craft their own specialty burgers from a huge list of toppings. It can get crowded at lunch, the only time the establishment is serving up burgers. 

What’s great about dining on board Carnival Horizon is the options, whether included or those with a fee. The two main dining rooms, Meridian and Reflections, are stylish and modern and offer a wide variety of menu items. Meridian is the place for breakfast or lunch, while Reflections is only open for dinner and requires assigned dining at fixed times. 

If you’re feeling adventurous, a meal at Bonsai Teppanyaki, where skilled chefs sear up your meal on a hibachi grill right in front of you, is the perfect spot. Start with an appetizer of shrimp, pork belly, or spicy tuna with miso soup before diving into your choice of protein like lobster, salmon, tofu, or filet mignon served with stir-fried rice and vegetables. There is an additional charge for dining at Bonsai Teppanyaki. Keeping with traditional Asian cuisine, Bonsai Sushi is the best place for rolls, bento boxes, and sake on board the ship. 

It makes sense that a cruise ship would have some great seafood options, and the Seafood Shack is no exception. Imagine a traditional New England fish and clam shack where you can get any number of fish or crustaceans served up just how you like it. Lobster BLT, anyone? 

Cruise ships dining options are traditionally thought of as fancy and high end. Amidst all the casual eateries on Carnival Horizon, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse is the place for a proper romantic evening or any special occasion. Steak, lamb, lobster—you name it and Fahrenheit 555 can grill it. Start off with melt in your mouth escargot in herb butter before moving on to a classic Caesar salad and a spice-rubbed prime 18-oz. ribeye steak. Our favorite: the surf and turf—you can’t go wrong! 

Other popular dining options include: 

  • The Chef’s Table
  • JiJi Asian Kitchen
  • Cucina Del Capitano 
  • BlueIguana Cantina 
  • Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast
  • Fresh Creations
  • Pizzeria Del Capitano 
  • The Carnival Deli 

You don’t get the moniker “The Fun Ships” without having plenty of features and activities to enjoy. Carnival Horizon includes everything that made Carnival Vista so popular, including the amazing SkyRide aerial attraction, the ropes course, and an entire fun square filled with outdoor sports activities and family-friendly games. 

With its alternating red-and-white waterslides and playful splash park, the onboard water park on the top deck of the ship takes on a more whimsical tone. The Cat in the Hat and The Grinch preside over the new Dr. Seuss WaterWorks, the latest innovation in Carnival’s longstanding relationship with Dr. Seuss Enterprises that includes the Dr. Seuss Bookville play area for kids and the wonderfully entertaining Seuss At Sea parade that lets kids march through the ship to the main theater, where Dr. Seuss story time awaits.

Other onboard Carnival Horizon features include: 

  • Two movie theaters, including an IMAX
  • Horizon Casino
  • 3 Pools 
  • SkyRide track
  • SportsSquare
  • SkyCourt
  • Club O2 for Teens
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop

Once known for fairly standard accommodations, Carnival Horizon changes the stateroom game thanks to tons more balcony staterooms, specialty suites, and rooms built for cruising families. Out of 1,980 total suites and staterooms, 864 are ocean view balcony staterooms, while just 254 are fixed-window ocean views and 752 are economical inside staterooms.

Cloud 9 Spa staterooms and suites provide enhanced amenities and access to the ship’s soothing Thermal Suite and hydrotherapy pool, while Havana Cabana accommodations add private lanais and an exclusive aft deck area complete with its own bar, hot tubs, and loungers for tanning. 

Those staying in Havana staterooms and suites have exclusive access to the Havana Bar & Pool area, but guests do need to be 12 or older to stay in these suites. Family Harbor staterooms are perfect for those cruising with kids as the rooms are full of games and guests can enjoy Night Owls babysitting service for a little me-time. 

The interior and ocean view rooms are clean and modern and offer the best value for your buck. With even the smallest rooms measuring 185 square feet, there’s plenty of room to spread out, and with multiple configuration options, it’s never been easier to cruise with a group. All rooms include basic amenities like safes, hair dryers, mini-fridges, and a thermostat. The in-room TV features a few popular news, sports and kids channels along with on-demand movies. 

Known for fantastic entertainment that’s constantly evolving, Carnival Horizon stays true to the line’s commitment to lively entertainment. One of the newest entertainment features on board is Lip Sync Battle, where cruisers battle against one another throughout the cruise to see who is crowned the best at lip-syncing at sea. Another fun option is Hasbro, the Game Show, where all your favorite board games turn into larger than life versions of themselves! 

Piano Bar 88 has been given a brand-new look, complete with crimson red décor and a wall partition that opens to allow diners in the adjacent Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse to enjoy both music and pre-dinner cocktails before heading next door. Non-stop trivia, nightly production shows, and Carnival’s fantastic Punchliner Comedy performances (in PG and R-rated versions) keep things entertaining, as do the deck parties, atrium get-togethers, and the ship’s lively casino and SkyBox Sports Bar.

Other fun entertainment options include: 

  • CLUE: The Murder Mystery
  • Playlist Productions
  • Stage Shows
  • The Thrill Theater 
  • Dive-in Movies by the pool
  • Live music and karaoke
  • Nightclubs and sports bars
harlem-globetrotters-desktop-hero-2
man-and-woman-riding-skyride
family-in-imax-theater-1
Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line
Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line
Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line
Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line
Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line

©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions