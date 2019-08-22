It’s impossible to talk about the food on board Carnival cruise ships without mentioning the Mayor of Flavortown, the man with the frosted tips, Mr. Guy Fieri, whose Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse is a must-visit. From pulled pork sandwiches to a mountain-sized pile of nachos, this BBQ joint embodies Carnival Horizon’s laid-back atmosphere and commitment to satisfaction. Lunch is included, but there is a small charge at dinnertime. Another Guy Fieri speciality on board Carnival Horizon is Guy’s Burger Joint, where guests can craft their own specialty burgers from a huge list of toppings. It can get crowded at lunch, the only time the establishment is serving up burgers.

What’s great about dining on board Carnival Horizon is the options, whether included or those with a fee. The two main dining rooms, Meridian and Reflections, are stylish and modern and offer a wide variety of menu items. Meridian is the place for breakfast or lunch, while Reflections is only open for dinner and requires assigned dining at fixed times.

If you’re feeling adventurous, a meal at Bonsai Teppanyaki, where skilled chefs sear up your meal on a hibachi grill right in front of you, is the perfect spot. Start with an appetizer of shrimp, pork belly, or spicy tuna with miso soup before diving into your choice of protein like lobster, salmon, tofu, or filet mignon served with stir-fried rice and vegetables. There is an additional charge for dining at Bonsai Teppanyaki. Keeping with traditional Asian cuisine, Bonsai Sushi is the best place for rolls, bento boxes, and sake on board the ship.

It makes sense that a cruise ship would have some great seafood options, and the Seafood Shack is no exception. Imagine a traditional New England fish and clam shack where you can get any number of fish or crustaceans served up just how you like it. Lobster BLT, anyone?

Cruise ships dining options are traditionally thought of as fancy and high end. Amidst all the casual eateries on Carnival Horizon, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse is the place for a proper romantic evening or any special occasion. Steak, lamb, lobster—you name it and Fahrenheit 555 can grill it. Start off with melt in your mouth escargot in herb butter before moving on to a classic Caesar salad and a spice-rubbed prime 18-oz. ribeye steak. Our favorite: the surf and turf—you can’t go wrong!

Other popular dining options include: