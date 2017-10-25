Carnival Horizon Atrium Sculpture to Feature Artwork by St. Jude Patients

Cruise News – Oct. 25, 2017

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that the massive LED “Dreamscape” atrium sculpture on the new Carnival Horizon will feature colorful, custom-designed artwork created by patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital when the 133,500-ton ship debuts in spring 2018.

The eye-catching, three-deck high centerpiece in Carnival Horizon’s atrium will feature 33 different artistic creations from patients of St. Jude, one of Carnival’s largest charitable partners.

The announcement was made at Carnival’s Day of Play, an annual event held for children and their families at St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee. The theme of this year’s event was Carnival Playtime and kids and their families enjoyed popular games such as Sorry!, Guess Who?, and Yahtzee, inspired by Hasbro, The Game Show, featured aboard Carnival ships. Face painting, arts and crafts, and Carnival-themed giveaways were also offered.

Designed by Techno Media, Dreamscape is a uniquely designed, 24-foot funnel-shaped centerpiece that debuted on Carnival Vista and is comprised of more than 2,000 flexible LED tiles that have been customized for the shipboard environment. Each day, onboard technicians program the rotating artwork based on the time of day, port, or occasion.

For Carnival Horizon, the young artists from St. Jude were tasked with creating fun pieces with bright bold colors showcasing their personalities. The original creations complement the more than 100 images that continually rotate throughout the day and evening bringing the ship to life and providing guests with a unique and memorable vacation backdrop.

Carnival’s partnership with St. Jude began in 2010 and was expanded in 2013 with the cruise line being named the hospital’s official celebration partner. Over the past seven years, Carnival has raised more than $13 million for St. Jude through a variety of engaging activities, both on board and ashore.

“We are always looking to bring to life our partnerships in a way that also gives back,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We do that on each cruise with Groove for St. Jude and we did it on Carnival Vista with Brownie Buoy, a specially designed flavor with proceeds benefiting the hospital. This is just another way to recognize the work St. Jude’s does for the families and patients they serve.”

“Featuring the inspirational artwork of St. Jude patients in the Carnival Horizon atrium is an extraordinary example of how Carnival Cruise Line continues to find creative ways to raise awareness of our mission to find cures and save the lives of children,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Carnival has been a dedicated and deeply engaged partner of St. Jude for the past seven years — providing exciting and memorable experiences for patients and raising significant funds critical to advance the research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. We are truly grateful for their longstanding support.”

Carnival Horizon will offer a variety of onboard innovations, including the first-ever Dr. Seuss–themed water park as well as a groundbreaking bike-ride-in-the-sky attraction called SkyRide, and an IMAX Theatre. The ship is scheduled to make its maiden voyage April 2, 2018, with a 13-day Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona — the first of four round-trip departures from that port. She will then reposition to the United States with a 14-day trans-Atlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York May 9–23, 2018. Following a summer schedule of 4-day Bermuda and 8-day Caribbean departures from the Big Apple, Carnival Horizon will shift to Miami and kick off a year-round schedule of 6- and 8-day Caribbean cruises beginning September 22, 2018, as well as a special 2-day cruise to Nassau from Miami September 20-22, 2018.

Photo:Carnival Cruise Line