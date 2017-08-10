Carnival Fantasy Continues Cruising from Mobile Through 2018

Cruise News – Aug. 10, 2017

Visit Mobile has announced that Carnival Cruise Line has extended its contract with the City of Mobile through December 2018, during which Carnival Fantasy will sail 4- to 8-day Eastern and Western Caribbean and a 10-day Panama Canal itineraries from Mobile.

“We are excited and proud that Carnival Cruise Line has extended their contract for another year with Mobile,” said David Clark, president/CEO, Visit Mobile. “It shows their commitment to our city and to over 190,000 cruisers choosing Mobile as their port of preference.”

Cruisers have seen a significant growth in Downtown Mobile with over a dozen new restaurants, shops, and entertainment options that are open daily to enjoy before or after their cruise. And Visit Mobile continues to spearhead initiatives that improve the overall visitor experience.

For example, in partnership with area hotels that offer Park and Cruise Packages, Visit Mobile has created a “Very Important Cruiser” (VIC) program that includes welcome packets for hotel guests staying on the package and additional discounts to almost 20 attractions throughout Mobile, redeemable by showing their boarding passes.

Cruisers sailing to and from Mobile can get local information on a dedicated Facebook page. In addition, Visit Mobile has a team in place at the Alabama Cruise Terminal when the ship is docked to answer cruisers’ questions and to hand out goody bags of Mardi Gras beads, coupons, and Visit Mobile’s Destination Guides.

Carnival Fantasy underwent a a multimillion-dollar refurbishment last year, adding some tasty Fun Ship 2.0 attractions such as Guy’s Burger Joint, a RedFrog Rum Bar and BlueIguana Tequila Bar, a BlueIguana Cantina Mexican–themed eatery, and more.

Photo: Visit Mobile