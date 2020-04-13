Carnival Extends Pause on Operations Once More

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a 100 day extension on the no-sail order from earlier in March. The order did leave some wiggle room for a return to cruising before the 100 day period, but as we commented last week, it was highly unlikely that the conditions for a return would be met. Today, it seems Carnival Cruise Line agreed with that assessment, as they announced their pause in operations would continue until the end of June.

A Return to Cruising on June 27th

In a statement posted across Carnival’s social media channels this morning, the cruise line announced that all North American itineraries will be cancelled until June 27, 2020. The line also announced Carnival Sunrise will not sail again out of New York for the rest of the year.

The full post is below:

The Government Makes the Rules

Obviously the news is disappointing to cruisers who were hoping to be back on board their favorite ships by the end of Spring. When the news about the CDC’s no-sail extension broke last week, some cruise lines as well as the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) were quick to admonish the United States government for “singling out” the industry.

The news today makes it clear that while cruise lines and their industry governing bodies may be unhappy about the no-sail extension, there’s simply nothing they can do about it. Canada almost immediately cancelled all cruises to the country until July, a bold statement at the time, but one which is starting look more and more prescient with each passing week.

