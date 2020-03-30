Carnival Cruise Line made a disappointing, but not altogether stunning announcement today that they would extend the halt on all cruises across their fleet through May 11. Carnival Corporation, the largest cruise conglomerate in the world, owns and operates a number of prominent cruise brands including Carnival Cruise Line, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard Line, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and their luxury brand Seabourn Cruise Line.

Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises already cancelled all cruises in April last and there were feelings of inevitability with Carnival following suit this week.

Statement from Carnival to Passengers

Carnival Cruise Line posted the following on their website:

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we regret to inform our guests that Carnival Cruise Line is having to cancel the following sailings:

All Ships sailings between March 14 and May 11

sailings between March 14 and May 11 Carnival Radiance April 29, May 9, May 21, May 30, June 11

We truly value our guests and appreciate your patience and understanding. To that end, we want to provide flexibility as you think about your future plans. Below are two options for Guests whose cruise has been canceled to consider, including a bonus value offer. We look forward to welcoming you onboard, when the time is right for you.

Carnival will honor this offer for any guests who were previously booked on these voyages and canceled their booking on or after March 6, 2020.

No End in Sight for Beleaguered Cruise Lines

While the travel industry as a whole has been devastated by the spread of Covid-19 across the globe, cruise lines in particular have had a difficult time with cases on board ships and the negative press which came with it. Carnival’s brand Princess Cruises was one of the most prominent in the news as two ships on opposite sides of the world had significant outbreaks on board. Those passengers sailing on those two ships have since disembarked.

Those booked on cruises in April are encouraged to contact their cruise line to see what options they have for refunds or rescheduling.