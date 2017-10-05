Carnival Elation Gets Extensive Makeover

Cruise News – Oct. 5, 2017

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Elation is in the final stages of a multimillion-dollar makeover that includes the addition of an expansive new WaterWorks park, 38 new cabins, 98 balconies to existing staterooms, and a variety of new food and beverage concepts.

Following the extensive renovation, Carnival Elation will resume its year-round schedule of 4- to 8-day cruises from Jacksonville, Florida, on October 7. The ship’s new features include Guy’s Burger Joint, in partnership with Food Network personality Guy Fieri; RedFrog Rum Bar; BlueIguana Cantina and Tequila Bar; Camp Ocean play area for kids ages 2-11; WaterWorks water park featuring an enclosed 300-foot-long Twister water slide, two 82-foot-long racing slides, and a splash zone for kids; and a relocated nine-hole mini-golf course.

In addition, 38 cabins have been added (two Grand Vista suites, 22 junior suites, two scenic ocean view cabins, and 12 interior accommodations), and private verandahs have been added to 98 existing staterooms, creating new 230-square-foot balcony staterooms. All staterooms will offer new island-inspired interiors with bright colors and soothing pastels inspired by Carnival Elation’s tropical itineraries.

Carnival Elation is Jacksonville’s only year-round cruise ship offering 4- and 5-day cruises to The Bahamas featuring stops at Freeport, Nassau, and the private destinations of Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays. The ship will also offer a special 6-day Bahamas cruise and an 8-day Bermuda voyage in April 2018 as well as a one-time 7-day Eastern Caribbean cruise the following month.

Photos:Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line