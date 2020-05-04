Carnival Cruise Line Releases Plan To “Phase-In” Service

In a press release this morning, Carnival Cruise Line released their plan to phase-in cruising operations beginning on August 1, 2020. This is the first concrete plan we’ve heard from any cruise line for a return to service. The line also acknowledged that all cruises until that time would be cancelled.

On August 1, the plan is for eight Carnival ships to return to service from Galveston, Miami and Port Canaveral.

Phase-In Plan Details

“We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation. We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests,” the release stated.

The rundown of ships returning on August 1 and their ports are below:

Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista

Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation

Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation

The cruise line also announced that Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be cancelled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on September 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on October 6. All Carnival Splendor cruises in Australia from June 19 to August 31 will also be cancelled.

“We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves,” the cruise line said.

Are you going to book one of the ships returning August 1? Let us know in the comments below!