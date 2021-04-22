Carnival Cruise Line Releases LNG Fuel Technology Video for Earth Day

No offense to Mars, but it will never be Earth. Our planet is by far the most special in our solar system because it’s home to a diverse selection of flora and fauna. April 22 is an important day for our planet as its Earth Day, a day dedicated to environmental protection. Cruise lines have long been proponents of protecting the environment, specifically the health of our oceans so future generations of cruisers can enjoy the same beauty we have.

Along with barring the use of single-use plastics like water bottles, straws, drink stirrers and more, one of the biggest shifts in the cruise industry has been to ships powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). This new technology offers a host of environmentally-friendly improvements like reduced emissions and improved performance when compared to diesel-powered ships.

In conjunction with Earth Day, Carnival Cruise Line today released a new video, “LNG Powers the Fun,” highlighting the many environmental benefits of LNG, a groundbreaking fuel technology that will be utilized on two new ships, Mardi Gras, set to debut later this year from Port Canaveral, Fla., and Carnival Celebration, scheduled to enter service from PortMiami in 2022.

The video explains how LNG works and why it’s a game changer, while detailing the various new technologies and processes, both on board and on shore, necessary for LNG propulsion, everything from engine designs, fuel containment systems, and the accompanying new engine parts to comprehensive training for shipboard officers and engineers.

Cruise ports across the country are preparing for the shift to new LNG ships as they require a different fueling process than before. Port Canaveral recently invested in a new fueling vessel which will refuel LNG ships when they return to port.

“LNG is the fuel of the future, it’s clean, less expensive and made right here in the United States,” said Canaveral Port Authority Commission Chairman RADM Wayne Justice (USCG-Ret). “We are proud to be part of making this safe secure move to the future in this region.”

LNG technology is part of a larger sustainability and environmental effort by Carnival Cruise Line to reduce energy consumption and its environmental footprint, helping to preserve and protect water, air and land resources.