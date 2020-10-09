Carnival Cruise Line Gives Us Something to Celebrate

If you’re itching to cruise like the rest of us, Carnival Cruise Line did you a favor and opened up booking for their upcoming ship Carnival Celebration! Though you’ll have to be patient, the ship doesn’t arrive until November 2022, you can still start planing your trip on board the sister ship to much anticipated Mardi Gras.

Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday

When somebody turns 50, it’s a big deal. Cruise lines are no different! Carnival Cruise Line is preparing to make their birthday celebrations one to remember with the cherry on top being the brand new ship! The celebrations kick off in March 2022 – the company’s birthday month – with a series of commemorative sailings that will feature special entertainment and itineraries and continuing all year long. Then, Carnival Celebration will debut with an inaugural 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise Nov. 6, 2022, followed by the launch of year-round service from PortMiami Nov. 21, 2022.

Carnival Celebration will feature many of the same amenities as her sister Mardi Gras, including BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, along with other unique design features created specifically for the ship.

With the addition of Carnival Celebration, PortMiami will become the cruise line’s top port for embarkation.

“Carnival Celebration promises to be a spectacular addition to our fleet – just in time for our 50th birthday – and we’ve put together a terrific array of itineraries kicking off with a two-week-long inaugural transatlantic cruise and then year-round Caribbean sailings from PortMiami featuring some of the most beautiful and popular destinations in the region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Transatlantic Crossing

In order to get to Miami, the new ship will complete a transatlantic crossing departing Southampton, England on November 6 and arriving in Miami on November 20. The two-week-long trip features stops in La Coruña and Vigo, Spain; Funchal (Maderia), Portugal; and Tenerife (Canary Islands), Spain. Passengers on board can sample local cuisine and enjoy entertainment and cultural opportunities, along with cooking, arts and crafts and other special activities.

Once in Miami, Carnival Celebration will offer a special six-day Thanksgiving cruise visiting Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Nassau in November, then begin its year-round seven-day Caribbean cruise rotation, offering week-long voyages departing Sundays to the eastern and western Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean cruises call at Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. or St. Maarten, N.A., while the western Caribbean route features Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.

Two eight-day cruises will depart in December featuring stops at Grand Turk, Amber Cove, San Juan and St. Thomas, while a one-time five-day cruise to Amber Cove and Grand Turk will sail in January.

Are you looking forward to Carnival Celebration? Let us know in the comments!