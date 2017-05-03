Carnival Cruise Line Developing New Bahamian Cruise Destination

Officials from Carnival Cruise Line and the Bahamian government signed an agreement today during a special signing ceremony in Freeport, Grand Bahama, for the construction of a new cruise port facility to be funded and operated by Carnival Cruise Line on Grand Bahama Island. The as-yet-unnamed planned port will be the largest purpose-built cruise facility ever constructed in The Bahamas and will take inspiration from the beauty of the Bahamian people and their islands.

Features will include a one-mile stretch of beach; food, beverage, and shopping outlets; a wide array of water-based amenities; and other recreational facilities. The port will also feature a pier capable of accommodating two of Carnival’s largest cruise ships simultaneously and is expected to eventually host up to 1 million guests annually.

“This new development will not only provide a truly extraordinary and one-of-a-kind destination experience for our guests but it will further solidify our partnership with the people of The Bahamas,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“This new cruise port initiative in East Grand Bahama will deliver a cruise port in the traditional sense, but more than that, its shore project will create a new ‘destination’ with a distinctive flavor and characteristics that offer the broadest Bahamian entrepreneurial and employment opportunities,” said Prime Minister the Right Honourable Perry G. Christie, adding that it represents another phase in the development of Grand Bahama as a viable tourist center.

(The project is subject to a detailed public discussion process, environmental studies, and permitting.)

