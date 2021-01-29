Carnival Cruise Line Breaks Ground on New Terminal F

On a sunny, cool morning in Miami, cruise industry leaders, port officials and a host of local and national media joined Carnival Cruise Line for a groundbreaking ceremony for the 471,500 square foot Terminal F. Once completed the new terminal will be home to the upcoming Carnival Celebration, the first ever liquified natural gas powered ship to homeport in South Florida and the largest cruise ship to ever homeport in South Florida.

PortMiami Director Juan Kuryla hosted the festivities and introduced the many speakers as they came to the podium to deliver their remarks. “The future of PortMiami starts today,” he said in his opening statement.

He then introduced Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County who echoed the port director’s sentiments.

“This is a great, great day at the Port of Miami,” she said. “The appetite for cruising is huge…and we’re ready for a full, robust recovery”.

this new terminal and our new Carnival Celebration are the transition to our next 50 years

Christine Duffy, the President of Carnival Cruise Line, then spoke about the new terminal, Carnival’s relationship with PortMiami, the future of the industry and of course, some details about the highly anticipated Carnival Celebration.

“We know that the expanded Terminal F is going to make an incredible addition to the existing two terminals that we operate for Carnival Cruise Line. We will be the only cruise line with three terminals and Miami will remain our largest embarkation port. So, as we get ready to celebration our 50th birthday, I think this new terminal and our new Carnival Celebration are the transition to our next 50 years of partnership, of fun, of contribution to the growth of travel in South Florida and our hometown of Miami,” she said.

As her remarks came to a close, the nearby Carnival Dream gave a blast from its horn in approval.



About Carnival Celebration

As we mentioned above, Carnival Celebration will be the very first LNG ship to homeport in the United States. The 180,000 ton Excel-class ship will feature Carnival’s latest innovation, the BOLT rollercoaster and will debut in 2022 as part of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday festivities.