Carnival Corporation Partners with Bureau Veritas on Cruise Return

Carnival Corporation today announced they are contracting Bureau Veritas, a worldwide testing, inspection, and certification company, on the safe restart of cruise operation. Carnival, the world’s largest travel and leisure company, has been dormant since last March when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The goal of the partnership is to provide health and safety services to facilitate the return to cruising and to protect the passengers and crew on all 87 ships across 9 cruise brands operated by Carnival.

Bureau Veritas was founded in 1828 in Belgium and their mission statement states a focus on quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

“We are very appreciative of the support and collaboration given to us across our global brands by BV and the verification we will receive to underpin our framework of protocols for our resumption of sailing,” said Bill Burke, Carnival Corporation’s Chief Maritime Officer.

Measures for a safe return include the verification of safety and hygiene measures implemented by the cruise conglomerate. Bureau Veritas will verify the procedures and protocols of Carnival Corporation’s ships to identify and manage COVID-19 related risks in port, at embarkation and disembarkation points, and on the ships. Outbreak management planning will address necessary procedures for prevention, mitigation, and preparation to manage crew and passenger hygiene, wellbeing and health with clear definitions of responsibilities and roles.

“We provide procedures and measures to protect passengers, company personnel and other stakeholders as operations are resumed, helping ensure that appropriate health and safety standards are put in place. We have been working across many industries as a group addressing these new safety and hygiene challenges and have combined this now extensive experience to our passenger ship and marine expertise to support Carnival,” said Matthieu de Tugny, the President of Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas.

Bureau Veritas will first focus on on ships operating under the Cunard, P&O Cruises and Princess Cruises brands that will resume cruises out of Southampton in the coming months.