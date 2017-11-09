Princess Gets Multimillion-Dollar Terminal Upgrade in Fort Lauderdale

Cruise News – Nov. 9, 2017

Carnival Corporation has announced that it’s completed an extensive, multimillion-dollar redesign and upgrade of Cruise Terminal 2 at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. Used exclusively by Princess Cruises, the upgraded terminal now features a more streamlined departure design, interactive experiences, movie theater, and more comfortable pre-boarding areas transforming guests’ experience as they prepare to depart for their cruise vacation.

“When our guests arrive at the terminal excited about their cruise, that’s a great opportunity for us to begin immersing them in a more personalized and hassle-free vacation experience,” said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. “We have completely transformed the arrival so that our guests can board at a pace that’s more relaxed and convenient for them. Our focus is on the entire guest experience with a special emphasis on making the arrival experience exceptional. From guests’ homes through the cruise terminal and to their stateroom, every guest engagement is intended to maximize their vacation experience.”

The terminal transformation includes the addition of Carnival Corporation’s proprietary xIoT (Experiential Internet of Things) network, which is activated by the Ocean Medallion™. As a result, guests sailing on Medallion Class ships will enjoy expedited boarding and a more personalized arrival experience as soon as they enter the terminal. This includes interacting with their Ocean Tagalong™ on a gigantic LED screen (8’ 3” tall by 53’ 5” wide) that surrounds the Ocean Portal area where guests enter after clearing the security and check-in area.

Ocean Tagalongs are digital companions that guests create and personalize using the SocialOcean™ app, which is available for download through the Apple App Store and GooglePlay. Guests can select from among three sea creatures — Sea Turtle, Seahorse or Butterfly Fish — to best reflect their personality or mood, then further customize their Ocean Tagalong by body shape, color, pattern, markings, and more.

For guests wanting to stay connected prior to boarding their cruise, Terminal 2 now features Carnival Corporation’s new MedallionNet™, which provides cruise guests in the terminal and aboard Medallion Class ships with easy-to-access Wi-Fi. The connectivity also lets guests enjoy a portfolio of original mobile games before and after boarding. PlayOcean Everywhere™ features four social casino games that can be played anywhere at any time with virtual currency, in addition to in-app purchases to boost gameplay.

On the first floor of the new terminal, guests can also relax in the OceanView Theater — a comfortable cinema that features the originally produced Ocean Original travel series, which transports viewers to new and exotic places, introduces them to extraordinary people who live there, and provides inspiration for near and far ocean travel. The terminal’s second level offers picturesque views of Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway and docked Princess ships.

Regal Princess will be the first ship to depart from the newly redesigned terminal, as she begins a series of preview cruises introducing Ocean Medallion Vacations.

Photo: Carnival Corporation