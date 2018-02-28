Carnival Adds New Cruises to Cuba from Miami

Cruise News – Feb. 28, 2018

Carnival Cruise Line will offer 17 new sailings to Cuba aboard Carnival Sensation in 2019. The 5-day Cuba voyages will be the line’s first to operate round-trip from Miami and feature a day-long call in Havana as well as stops at popular Caribbean and Bahamian ports, including Grand Turk, Grand Cayman, Nassau, and the private destinations of Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays. The voyages complement a series of voyages to Cuba departing from Tampa aboard Carnival Paradise taking place in 2018-19.

“Our inaugural cruises to Cuba aboard Carnival Paradise from Tampa were met with exceptional guest response and we’re thrilled to expand upon the program with our first Cuba cruises from Miami featuring Havana and some of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean and The Bahamas,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Cuba is a sought-after destination and we’re delighted to provide our guests with even more opportunities to experience and explore this fascinating island.”

The 2,052-passenger Carnival Sensation, which underwent an extensive multimillion-dollar dry dock last year, will sail Cuba itineraries as follows:

four 5-day sailings to Havana and Grand Turk departing May 20, September 9, November 18 and December 16, 2019

five 5-day voyages featuring Havana, Nassau, and Half Moon Cay departing June 17, July 15, August 12, September 23, and November 4, 2019

a 5-day cruise to Havana, Nassau, and Princess Cays departing April 22, 2019

seven 5-day cruises to Havana and Grand Cayman departing May 6, June 3, July 1 and 29, August 26, October 7 and December 2, 2019

Guests sailing on Carnival’s Cuba cruises can select from nearly 20 different shore excursion experiences that showcase the island’s vibrant culture, majestic beauty, and centuries-old architectural landmarks. A variety of Cuban-themed activities and entertainment, including the sizzling Amor Cubano: A Caribbean Dance Romance Playlist Productions show, Havana-inspired deck parties, trivia contests, and salsa lessons, are also offered. There’s also a lecturer on board who discusses the country’s rich history and culture.

The visits to Havana comply with regulations of the U.S. Department of Treasury that permit travel operators to transport approved travelers to Cuba to engage in activities as defined by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Office of Foreign Assets Control.