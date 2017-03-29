Caribbean Princess Gets Unprecedented Seven New Dining Options

Cruise News – Mar. 29, 2017

When Caribbean Princess debuts from a two-week, multimillion-dollar renovation on April 6, Princess Cruises will have completed its largest food and beverage innovation to ever take place during a dry-dock. According to Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, the inspiration behind the makeover was fresh, regionally inspired and family-friendly offerings. The result will provide guests with seven new onboard dining options:

World Fresh Marketplace – Replacing Horizon Court (Deck 14), World Fresh Marketplace unveils a completely new look and improved layout, featuring freshly made regional specialties and well-balanced food choices:

Breakfast will include 24-hour cereal stations; a designer pancake station with “pancake of the day” stacks; and unique hot cereal offerings.

Lunch serves signature handcrafted sandwiches, regionally inspired dishes and soups, and carvery selections.

Dinner selections include breakfast at night with omelets and chicken & waffles, family kitchen comfort foods, and a kid-friendly PB&J bar. Nighttime offerings will also include a live-action station with stir-fry and customized pasta, plus composed salad choices.



Two Casual Specialty Restaurants – Café Caribe (Deck 14 aft) transforms into two new, casual evening specialty restaurants:

Planks BBQ serves family-style “Planks” of loaded ribs, beef, sausages, and chicken plus all the fixings. Dinner is served by wait staff for a cover charge of $12 per person. Complimentary buffet-style breakfast and lunch options include customizable breakfast bowls and signature soup, freshly tossed salads, and fork & knife sandwiches.

Steamers Seafood offers East Coast–style Steamers with regional flair including Black & Blue Mussels, Scallops & Sausage, Classic Clams, Shrimp and Sausage and Broiled Scallops, Shrimp and Crab-stuffed Flounder. Dinner is served by wait staff for a cover charge of $12 per person. A lobster tail and King Crab legs can be added for $10. Complimentary buffet-style breakfast and lunch options include specialty egg dishes and ramen bowls with regionally inspired broths.

Top-Deck Dining Venues – Four Princess top-deck outdoor dining offerings will be revitalized, renamed, and enhanced, including:

The Salty Dog Grill (formerly Trident Grill) – guests can indulge in “The Ernesto” burger from Chef Ernesto Uchimura, as well as signature Princess burgers; new Street Tacos of grilled chipotle-lime chicken or roasted sweet potato-green chile with corn tortillas; loaded fries; and classic hot dogs.

Slice (formerly Pizzeria) – featuring west coast and east coast offerings, including signature classic Neapolitan-style pizza as well as new menu items including Deep Dish Focaccia, California Artisanal Toast, and Sliced Stromboli.

(formerly Pizzeria) – featuring west coast and east coast offerings, including signature classic Neapolitan-style pizza as well as new menu items including Deep Dish Focaccia, California Artisanal Toast, and Sliced Stromboli. The Mix (formerly Blackbeard’s Bar) – the poolside bar will be updated and redesigned with vibrant colors (full designs will be completed by fall 2017).

(formerly Blackbeard’s Bar) – the poolside bar will be updated and redesigned with vibrant colors (full designs will be completed by fall 2017). Coffee & Cones (formerly Scoops) – offering gourmet ice-cream sandwiches, complimentary ice cream cones, and specialty coffee.

In addition to the food and beverage innovations, Caribbean Princess will emerge with new family offerings, including Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Centers, upgraded Movies Under the Stars, Princess Luxury Beds, and interconnecting staterooms. The ship will also be wired for the Ocean Medallion launch that will be available for the 2018 summer Caribbean season.

Photos: Princess Cruises