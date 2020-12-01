Best Face Forward

The not-so-good news is that we’ll likely be wearing facemasks for the foreseeable future. The good news: Face coverings can be fashionable! Months after we considered ourselves lucky just to get our hands on generic disposable paper masks, there are several sustainable options on the market that allow you to you to be safe and stylish. Caribbean makers have got in on the action, too, crafting facemasks that put the “fun” in functional. Check out some of our favorites, which you can purchase online before you sail away or on-island when you pull into port.

Interiors by Eroleen

Kingston-based entrepreneur Eroleen Anderson has made a career in interior design, construction, and property management. And when the pandemic hit, she began making face covers for her staff. Within weeks her team was turning out 1,000 masks a day, supplying branded masks for local businesses. Today, Anderson makes several mask styles, including some that feature holes for straws — perfect for happy hour — and Jamaican sayings such as “Tan A Yuh Yaad!” (or Stay At Home!”).