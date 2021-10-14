Captain Kate McCue Named Captain of the Upcoming Celebrity Beyond

Click on the icons below to share this post









President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises Lisa Lutoff-Perlo announced today that when Celebrity Beyond launches in the Spring of 2022, perhaps the most famous cruise ship captain across all the Seven Seas will be at the helm. We’re talking of course about Captain Kate McCue, the first female cruise ship captain in America who’s spent the past couple of years as the Captain of Celebrity Edge.

“This is a day that I’ve been waiting for since we made the first cut of steel on our beautiful Celebrity Beyond. Captain Kate has transcended what it means to be a captain as a voice and example of inclusivity, diversity, and change,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “She constantly thinks about how she can go above and beyond, mirroring the exceptional design and imagination of the ship she will captain. I’m beyond excited to see her take our guests to locations that will open their eyes to the beauty of the world around them and experience travel on a new-luxury ship without comparison.”

First American Female Cruise Ship Captain

Captain Kate first broke the gender barrier in in 2015 when Lutoff-Perlo named her to be the first — and still only — American female to captain a major cruise ship – Celebrity Summit. She moved to Celebrity Equinox before taking the helm of Celebrity Edge in 2019. Captain McCue also led the Celebrity fleet – and the industry – back into operation when, on June 26, 2021, Celebrity Edge became the first cruise ship to sail with guests from a U.S. port in more than a year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“To be the ‘take out’ captain for a new vessel is an honor for any captain and it is an absolute dream come true for me. I always say that if you see it, you can be it and I hope that Celebrity Beyond sails as an inspiration for all to see past convention in pursuit of any goal in life,” said Captain Kate McCue. “I’m forever grateful to Lisa for entrusting this labor of love to me to captain. The thoughtfulness and imagination she put into this ship is only matched by her forward thinking to move the industry beyond what it is now and see what it should be.”

