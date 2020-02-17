Happy birthday, George Washington! On this day way back in 1732, you came into this world and nothing would ever be the same. As Americans enjoy their Presidents Day with huge discounts on mattresses, big screen TVs and new cars, you can also snag a pretty sweet deal on a cruise vacation. We’ve compiled a list of the best Presidents Day cruise deals all in one place so you can compare, contrast and then spring for the balcony stateroom!

Presidents Day Cruise Deals

Norwegian Cruise Line

There have been 54 US Presidents, so how about 50% off deposits when you book with Norwegian? That’s on top of the 30% off the booking to begin with! Norwegian Cruise Line Presidents Day sale is being billed as the biggest sale of the decade and it also includes a number of special perks like free open bar, specialty dining (President Howard Taft-approved), free excursions, free wifi and free kids! The sale includes cruises all over the world from Alaska to the Caribbean and even Northern Europe so there’s definitely a cruise for you.

Royal Caribbean International

Despite having “Royal” in their name, this cruise line is sure glad we overthrew the monarchy so they could offer $100 on board credit to all Americans (and everyone else)! The credit can be used to book excursions or in the spa among other things so make sure you book by Tuesday! The cruise line is also offering 60% off your second guest so make sure you bring all your friends!

MSC Cruises

Presidents Day might only be the 17th, but MSC Cruises is extending their Presidents Day Sale for the whole week! You can book for just $249 per person to the Eastern or Western Caribbean on board one of the four ships MSC has sailing the region. That includes the newer MSC Seaside and MSC Meraviglia ships! Destinations include Belize, Honduras, Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico and their private island: Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Cunard Line

There was a time when British ships in America would have been frowned upon, but times change and Cunard Line is offering a Presidents Day sale that Yanks and Brits alike will love. They’re offering 40% off launch fares as well as a deposit as low as $100. Cruises include transatlantic voyages, New England and Canada, Alaska, the Caribbean and more. The sale runs through the 21st so you have a couple of days to book!

Celebrity Cruises

She might not have the nuclear codes, but Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo is still pretty important in the industry. The cruise line is offering guests the chance to sail with the CEO on a 12-night cruise to Boston, Maine and Canada on board Celebrity Summit in June 2020. There will be exclusive shore excursions, commemorative gifts, and special events to celebrate Celebrity’s 30th anniversary. If you book in the next 2 days, you can save $800 instantly and get a free perk included!

Did you find your own Presidents Day cruise deals? Let us know in the comments below!