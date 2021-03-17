Can I Travel to Ireland?

Unfortunately, St. James Gate at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin will remain closed this St. Patrick’s Day, but what about the rest of the country? The Emerald Isle sees more than 9 million tourists every year but for obvious reasons, that number sank in 2020 and now 2021 as well.

Can people travel to Ireland at all? While the answer is yes, there are significant travel restrictions for international visitors which make a vacation to Ireland a near impossibility for most people. Here’s a rundown of Ireland travel restrictions so you can plan accordingly!

Ireland Travel Restrictions

As of February 4, 2021, all international arrivals to Ireland must complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the country along with presenting a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel. Children age six and under are exempt from this requirement. The quarantine protocols are also waived for those traveling from Northern Ireland.

Previously, Ireland had a list of countries from which the quarantine period could end in five days if the person received a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no less than five days after arrival but a spike in COVID-19 cases in January necessitated a stricter process. Failure to comply with COVID-19 protocols could result in up to six months in prison or a fine close to $3,000 US dollars.

If you do decide to brave the 14-day isolation, you must first fill out the Passenger Locator Form prior to travel to the country. The form is available online and the information you provide about your accommodations can help the government get in touch with you in the event contact tracing is necessary. There is a short list of people who don’t need to complete the protocols, but it’s limited to international transport workers, including those in aviation, maritime and road haulage sectors.

Ireland has discouraged its citizens to travel internationally, including to the United States.