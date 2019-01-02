California Skies: It’s the Carnival AirShip!

Most cruisers are happy at sea level but Carnival Cruise Line, one of the most recognized brands in the industry, is taking things higher in 2019, literally! The popular Carnival Airship, a blimp owned and operated by the cruise brand, made its debut in Southern California on New Year’s Eve.

Busy Schedule for Carnival AirShip

With the words “Choose Fun,” in huge lettering on the side, the 120-foot-long AirShip will fly over and visit culture and entertainment locations across the state throughout January including The Rose Parade: A Showcase of Floats on Jan. 2 as well as sporting events; local schools; Carnival’s homeports in Long Beach on Jan. 5, San Diego on Jan. 13 and San Francisco on Jan. 25; travel agent viewing parties; and select Sky Zone trampoline park locations, Carnival Panorama’s newest all-ages attraction, starting with the Anaheim location on Jan 11.

This past summer, the AirShip made its inaugural journey in the southeast U.S. to celebrate the arrival of new ships in multiple homeports. It proved to be popular on social and news media channels as well as with thousands of cruise fans who posted photos on their own social media platforms.

Taking Charity Higher

The AirShip also creates the opportunity to raise money for a great cause. For anyone who takes a picture of the AirShip and posts it on social media with the hashtag #ChooseFun, Carnival will make a $2 donation to its longtime charity partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital up to a maximum donation of $20,000.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, was excited about using the AirShip to promote Carnival’s new found focus on West Coast cruising.

“The Carnival AirShip was so well received when she debuted earlier this year, and we’re delighted to bring her back to the West Coast to kick start our year-long celebration of Carnival Panorama. It’s officially go-time!” she said. “Carnival is the number one cruise line from Southern California. Our AirShip is a great way to let everyone know about the many exciting choices for guests to Choose Fun from the West Coast.”

What do you think, cruise at sea level or take to the skies? Let us know in the comments below!