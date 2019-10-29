A proposed station at PortMiami is now a reality for Virgin Trains. The Miami-Dade County Commission approved the new station at PortMiami to be built by 2021. The Virgin Trains PortMiami station will be a U.S. transit first as the only intercity rail system in the U.S. connecting an international airport (Orlando International Airport), directly to a major cruise port (PortMiami). Making it easy for cruisers visiting Florida has long been a focal point for tourism and the new station bolsters South Florida’s reputation as “The Cruise Capital of the World”.

Virgin Trains in South Florida

Virgin Trains is a high speed intercity passenger rail system connecting South Florida. Current train service operates stations in downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach with phase 2 construction underway to connect Orlando in 2022. Due to demand along the South Florida corridor, an additional station in Aventura is approved and Virgin Trains is working with the city of Boca Raton to add a station in 2020.

The service is offering train-to-port packages which save cruisers time and money when they arrive in South Florida. The package includes parking at the station and Lyft rides to and from port. The package also offers 1 checked bag per person and a complimentary mimosa pre-departure!

“This private-public partnership is a great opportunity to expand PortMiami’s connectivity to visitors traveling from central Florida and for Miami-Dade County residents to get to the Orlando area in a quick, enjoyable way,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “I want to thank the Board of County Commissioners for its support of the Virgin Trains PortMiami station. It’s one more move forward to continue to improve our County’s mobility.”

“This is a first-of-its-kind train to port station that will connect the cruise capital of the world with a car-free option for millions of cruisers looking to start their vacation a little earlier.” said Patrick Goddard, President of Virgin Trains. “This is a tremendous partnership and infrastructure investment between PortMiami, Miami Dade County and Brightline that will increase mobility, take cars off the road and provide our state’s visitors an easier way to get around.”

Florida’s Busiest Port

PortMiami is the world’s most active cruise port with millions of passengers boarding every year. 22 cruise line’s currently sail from the port and 2020 will welcome one more: Virgin Voyages. With the new station at PortMiami, it’s easier than ever for cruisers flying into any South Florida airport to get to their ship in comfort, safety and style with Virgin Train’s Select Passenger upgrade options.

