Black Friday’s Best Cruise Deals

Look, we know it’s tempting to camp outside of Target starting Thursday night to be first in line for a 3-in-1 blender/juicer/food processor combo or a TV so big it won’t fit in the back of the car, but with a pandemic raging, that’s probably not the best idea. The annual American tradition of fist-fighting each other for 30% off isn’t safe *this year* but that doesn’t mean you can’t snag an awesome Black Friday cruise deal from one of your favorite cruise lines without having to leave the house!

We’ve put together a long list of the best Black Friday cruise deals we could find and it’s safe to say that 2021 and beyond has never looked brighter! Give yourself something to look forward to next year and book while the deals are still hotter than the sand in the Caribbean.

The Best Black Friday Cruise Deals

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is no stranger to awesome cruises deals. They’ve long been one of the most popular cruise lines in terms of value and their Cyber Thanksgiving Blowout is just another way cruisers can save big on their next cruise vacation! Carnival Cruise Line is offering deposits as low as $50 per person, free room upgrades and $50 in onboard credit to spend at the spa, on a shore excursion and more. In honor of Cyber Monday, Black Friday’s virtual cousin, Carnival is rolling out this deal early so don’t hesitate to book before everyone else does!

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Thanksgiving preview sale is one of the best we’ve ever seen from the cruise line. Not only are sailings on ALL SHIPS and to ALL DESTINATIONS 30% off, but cruisers can get all five perk upgrades when they book. That means drinks, specialty dining, wifi, excursions and kids are all free! Usually you’d pay a premium to sail on board NCL’s new ships like Encore or Bliss, but now you can do it for a fraction of the price!

Royal Caribbean International

It’s a whole weeks worth of sales for Royal Caribbean International! You can get instant savings off your cruise fare from now until December 1, 2020 so you have some time to figure out which itinerary is right for you. Guests can get up to $400 off instantly depending on which stateroom they book and the length of the itinerary. They’re also offering 60% off the second guest and kids sail free!

Holland America Line

Holland America Line is also running their Black Friday deal for a whole week. Those who book will get a free Wi-Fi package and a special bonus gift card worth $50 with all gift card purchases. The Black Friday Sale also features complimentary specialty dining, a beverage package, gratuities and more from the current Save Now, Cruise Later deal already in progress. Gift cards can be applied toward a cruise booking, pre-cruise purchases such as shore excursions, or added to a shipboard account for onboard spending, including specialty restaurants, gift shop, spa services, gratuities, shore excursions, beverages and more.

Cunard

One of the most famous cruise lines ever has a Black Friday deal you won’t want to miss. Cunard is offering 50% off deposits and sailings start at just $999. Destinations include Europe, the Mediterranean, Alaska, Canada/New England, and more! If you’ve never cruised with Cunard before, then you’re missing out on what is truly a luxury cruise experience that harkens back to famous ocean liners of the past!

Celebrity Cruises

All-inclusive is something cruisers are going to see a lot of going forward. Celebrity Cruises is running a Black Friday deal which includes wifi, drinks and tips no matter what stateroom or itinerary you book. Their Cyber Monday deal is just as good with deposits as low as $25!

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is offer a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal that can take up to $600 off your cruise fare. Not only do you save a ton, but kids sale free and guests can receive up to $200 to spend on board or put towards a shore excursion. The deal runs from November 25 to December 1 so there’s plenty of time to pick out your perfect vacation!

American Queen Steamboat Company

How does saving $500 instantly sound to you? That’s what you get when you book during American Queen Steamboat Company’s Black Friday Sale! The deal is good for cruises in the Pacific Northwest, the mighty Mississippi River and more so no matter where you live, you’re not far from an awesome cruise vacation!

Hurtigruten

Adventure cruising is exploding in popularity and Hurtigruten is one cruise provider at the forefront of the industry. Their Black Friday sale offers 50% off (you read that correctly) and deposits starting at just $500. If you’ve ever wanted to cruise either the North or South Pole or any other off-the-beaten path destination, now is the chance to snag a deal that can’t be beat.

Quark Expeditions

Quark is another expedition cruise line offering a sweet deal on a cruise to someone exciting. Quark is offering a true 2-for-1 Black Friday deal where the second guest sails for free. That doesn’t even include the 25% off standard cabins and 50% off premium cabins the cruise line is also offering!

Rainforest Cruises

The Galapagos is one of the most sought after cruise destinations in the world and Rainforest Cruises has a Black Friday deal that will get you there for a lot less than usual! The cruise line is also offering complimentary land tours in Peru and Ecuador when booking select Amazon River or Galapagos cruises. They best part? 10% of any sales made during the deal (excluding flights) will be donated to to the Rainforest Trust and their Conservation Action Fund to help protect the region’s natural resources.

UnCruise Adventures

If you’re looking for some awesome gear for your next cruise to Alaska, UnCruise Adventures has launched a brand new apparel store and they’re offering 25% off any items on Black Friday through Cyber Monday with code FRIDAY25!

Have you seen any other awesome Black Friday cruise deals? Let us know in the comments below!