You could head to the store on Black Friday to wrestle with a stranger over the last Elmo doll, or you could peruse the list below compiled by the cruise deal specialists here at Porthole Cruise Magazine. We’ve scoured the internet for THE BEST deals to be had on Black Friday for cruises all over the world. Just click on the name of your favorite cruise line below and check out the Black Friday and cyber Monday deals they’re offering!

Black Friday Cruise Deals by Cruise Line