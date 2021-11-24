Black Friday 2021 Cruise Deals

Click on the icons below to share this post









The official start of the Holiday Season is upon us! No, not Thankgiving…Black Friday! While people all over the country snag deals on everything from washing machines to air fryers, cruisers are gearing up for the cruise industry’s annual Black Friday savings!

We’ve got cruises on sale all over the world from some of the most popular cruise lines so if you’re looking to book for 2022 and beyond, now might just be the best time. Here are some of the best Black Friday Cruise Deals we found this year!

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Those who book one of the 29 itineraries in Antarctica and the Arctic, South America, the Mediterranean, British Isles and Northern Europe, or Iceland and Greenland aboard World Navigator or World Traveller, launching in July 2022, will receive complimentary round-trip, intercontinental business-class air travel for all new deposited suite bookings or 20 percent savings for all new deposited stateroom bookings. The deal runs from November 26th through the 30th. USE CODE: BLKFRI21

Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises North America is getting into the Thanksgiving holiday spirit with a Black Friday Days promotion that offers up to $567 in savings on select cruises and discounts of up to 41% on 96 departures in summer 2022. The special rates are available on a variety of itineraries ranging from seven to 13 days in April through August 2022. Cruises must be booked by Dec. 6, 2021, to take advantage of the offer.

Emerald Cruises

Guests booking a double cabin on select 2022 European river cruises will receive up to 60% off the second guest. Deal is available on sailings on the Rhine, Danube, Moselle, Main and Rhône Rivers, and is applicable for cabin categories C and higher. Emerald Cruises is also offering up to 50% off the second guest on select 2022 departures in the Red and Adriatic Seas on board their upcoming ocean ship Emerald Azzurra. As an added bonus, guests who pay for their Black Friday/Cyber Monday booking in full by December 15, 2021 will save and additional 10%. The offer is available between November 21 and December 1, 2021.

Holland America Line

For one week only, guests can book a stateroom on select 2021-23 cruises with a reduced deposit of $99 and receive the Have it All package of shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi, plus Holland America Line will include crew appreciation, valued at $100 per person. The Black Friday Sale runs Nov. 23 through Nov. 30, 2021.

Hurtigruten

Norwegian expedition cruise line Hurtigruten has a number of deals on itineraries ranging from Alaska and Antarctica to the Galápagos and West Africa, with some cruises discounted 50% and all deposits reduced to just 10%. The discounts are available through travel agents between November 15 and 30 and directly on Hurtigruten.com from November 22 to 30.

MSC Cruises

For Black Friday, MSC Cruises is offering a deal where guests can book a Balcony Stateroom for the price of an Ocean View AND Kids Sail Free on Caribbean & The Bahamas, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe cruises. Plus, with Total CruiseFlex, you have the flexibility to change your booking up to 48 hours prior to departure.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering 70% off your 2nd guest and all Free at Sea offers included, featuring Free Open Bar, Specialty Dining, and more. Plus, free roundtrip airfare for your second guest plus, FREE $250.

Quark Expeditions

Quark Expeditions is offering a buy one berth on a polar voyage and get a second berth in the same cabin for 50% off. Plus, pay in full within 30 days of booking and receive an additional 10% off on select voyages.

Seabourn

Seabourn’s Black Friday Sail runs starts on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, and goes through Tuesday, November 30, 2021 and offers up to $1,000 off regular rates on Veranda and Ocean View Suites, as well as up to $1,000 shipboard credit on select voyages.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is running a deal through November 29th where those who book a voyage between December 2021 and May 2022 will get 20% off and an extra $100 in pre-paid bar credit when you pre-pay $300. The deal is good on sailings in the Caribbean and Europe so go where you want! Excluded in the deal is Valiant Lady’s voyage departing on March 21, 2022 and any full-ship accommodation voyages (i.e., charter voyages and circles).