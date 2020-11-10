Binging in Baja: The Luxury Resorts of Cabo San Lucas

Depending on your personal perspective or inclinations, the trendy playground of Los Cabos, Mexico can either be party time central or ultra luxury paradise. It’s swank and snazzy, lively and hedonistic with an identity that precludes bland. Regardless of the attributes you tend to gravitate towards, you’re sure to find them in ample supply on the lower tip of Baja California Sur. Think of it as the Cancun of the west with mountains and cactus.

English is understood everywhere and there is still some bang for the buck, yet the fact that it’s Mexico is indisputable with an international vibe that permeates every square inch of the sun drenched peninsula. This is far from Main Street USA where just any old place to lay your head will do. Here your choices rest in the stars, five star luxury to be more precise and both Hard Rock Los Cabos and next door neighbor Nobu, are two properties that shine bright in the Baja sky.

Hard Rock Los Cabos

Sequestered a world away from the bacchanal of the crowded hotel zone of Cabo San Lucas, this party palace is secretly perched amidst massive sand dunes overlooking the indigo blue Pacific. Although a relatively new kid in town, it’s no johnny come lately. The Hard Rock brand knows exactly what’s expected and delivers without exception, integrating spirited revelry within an upscale ambiance.

Hard Rock fIrst timers will be amazed how easy it is to establish your own comfort zone. Any preconceived idea of the brand’s vibrant concept is quickly clarified with exuberant and professional staff rolling out a rock star worthy, red carpet treatment. It’s a no holds barred, buoyant welcome, flowing with energy surrounded by rock ‘n roll memorabilia. It’s impossible to escape the contagious spirit generated by non stop music and recreational activities, but choosing to be a participant or passive spectator remains an individual choice.

Rhythm Is Gonna Get You

The quintessential music theme is naturally implied but it’s more than just a premise. It’s the essence of the Hard Rock experience. Stock up on rock and create your very own curated playlist with TRACKS.® an online platform that allows you to stream or download your favorite music. PICKS.® is an exclusive amenity that delivers a Fender® guitar straight to you room for working on your Eric Clapton licks. If you are a novice rocker or your riffs a bit rusty, brush up with on demand video lessons from the comfort of your suite.

Why not be jammin’ and lay down a track of your musical talents for rock legend posterity in the on-site mini-lab recording studio and it’s all about feeling good vibrations in Rhythm and Motion, the world’s first fully immersive music-centric spa with treatments facilitated by pressures, patterns and amplified vibrations.

And The Beach Goes On

…and on and on! If it’s toes in the sand you’re after, there are untouched miles of it. Morning walks reveal the crashing of waves encroaching onto the immense deserted beach. But it’s the cool pools of pleasure, five of them to be exact, that make taking a dive easier than ever. Adult only, family and infinity, some with water slides and others with swim up bars, all offering an aquatic diversion while pool concierges attend to your every need.

During the day activity directors ensure that fun and games fill leisure time outdoors. Inside there is an arcade and even a bowling alley and nighttime serves up live music and rotating shows on the patio just off the main atrium.

You CAN Always Get What You Want

With the all inclusive format, enjoy unlimited beverages, snacks and diverse dining options that are complimentary during the entirety of your stay. Spoil yourself with exceptional dining minus the sticker shock drama at check out. You want Mexican food? Si, Senor! Los Gallos serves it up with authentic regional dishes. Feeling the urge for Italian? Ciao has it covered. Carnivorous cravings are satisfied with prime cuts in the Toro steakhouse. Asian? Teppanyaki style cooking in Zen is as entertaining as it is delicious. The South American flavors of Brazil are on tap in a visit to Impanema.

Over 600 sumptuous suites are designated as deluxe, presidential, rock star and rock legend categories, each with a private terrace bedecked with a personal outdoor whirlpool tub.

You say you want a resolution to your holiday choices, Hard Rock Los Cabos hits all the high notes and never misses a beat. Sometimes you really can have it all. To paraphrase the Tina Turner classic, It’s simply the best.

Welcome To The World of Nobu

The innovative collaboration between world renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, film producer Meir Teper and actor Robert De Niro has led to the evolution of Nobu’s international popularity. With a visit to any of the brand’s portfolio of hotels and dining venues, it becomes clear why they channel more of a lifestyle experience than simply an upscale accommodation or restaurant.

The ultra contemporary entrance and lobby of the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos initiates a magical transition from the outside world of Baja desert into the realm of chic and sleek. It’s a welcomed departure from gimmicks and ostentatious opulence, a look that perfectly captures the calming aesthetics of Japanese simplicity paired with dapper accoutrements.

The architectural theme capitalizes on endemic Cabo stone and deeply grained wood to embellish Japanese minimalism while the zen-like gardens and pool areas are flush with multi hued greenery accented by local agave and cactus.

Behind The Scenes

Visuals aside, there are other inspirational aspects that contribute to the hotel’s esteemed reputation, notably its emphasis on gastronomic excellence. As the first Nobu hotel in Latin America, it succeeds in assimilating the Asian influences of Chef Nobu into the celebrated regional cuisine of Cabo San Lucas. Three restaurants, offering a potpourri of delectable dishes, are discretely integrated into the hotel’s expansive grounds,

Nobu, overlooking the waves of the Pacific dazzles as the shining star with a galaxy of culinary creations by its namesake genius. His signature Miso Black Cod has deservedly won worldwide acclaim, but a list of other praise worthy entrees share the impressive menu board.

Malibu Farm puts emphasis on its organic concept using fresh farm to table ingredients in a laid back bistro style restaurant. From vegan fashioned dishes to grass fed beef, Mexican influenced flavors to fresh seafood, there’s something for all flavor seeking gourmands.

Pacific Restaurant is positioned near the main pool with al fresco dining and features a menu that pairs Mexican favorites with gourmet influenced selections. It’s truly a flavor fest of food that is open throughout the day for both lite bites and full dinner enjoyment.

The list of personal pampering options for body and soul is outstanding with the spa naturally catering to personal well being and the well equipped gym ensuring that you’re kept that way. Why not experience dinner on the beach under the stars and rekindle romance with a personal beach bonfire? Personalized soap, yoga classes, in room breathing and relaxation instructions or the experience of mineral salt bath in the quirky wooden bathtubs in your room are other options for extravagant consideration.

The sumptuous suites that overlook the courtyards have all the trappings of celebrity living with Nespresso coffee machines, milk frothers, 65” flat screen TV’s, Italian stone double vanities and showers and ultra-comfort premium bedding. Upper level suites feature spacious terraces while many ground level patios feature private swim out access to a pool. Which brings us to the pièce de résistance of the property, it’s amazing pools of pleasure.

The geometric, maze like main pool zig zags through peaceful gardens embedded with private swim up cabanas, providing unplugged personal recharge stations designed for tranquil relaxation. The light coral blue Cortez pool offers a California dreamin’ vibe, with chaise lounge chairs positioned in the water with an adjacent adults only hot tub providing stunning views of the sunset. Directly below Nobu restaurant is an infinity pool where sun seekers can spend the afternoon watching the waves of the Pacific crash onto the immense sand beach.

Whether it be for a holiday escape or an appetizer of elite living, the in vogue Nobu Los Cabos serves up a main course sampling of the “wow” factor.