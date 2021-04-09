Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Returning in July

One of Florida’s most popular weekend cruise lines is coming back soon! Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced today their plans to resume operation from Port of Palm Beach on July 2, 2021. Citing the new industry standards for health and safety as well as the recent pushback against the CDC’s conditional sail order, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said they were confident they could provide a safe, fun experience for guests who desperately need a cruise vacation.

“The past year has been incredibly challenging for the cruise industry and as an independent, family-owned and operated boutique cruise line, this has been particularly difficult for us. That said, we are pleased to announce that our website is now live and accepting bookings for sailings beginning July 2nd, when Grand Classica will make her much-anticipated return to the Bahamas,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa.

The cruise line will only operate one ship on weekend sailings to the Bahamas from Port of Palm Beach, FL after they sold Grand Celebration in 2020. Called micro-cations, they’re a great way to dip your toes back into the world of cruising. Micro-cations are trips limited to just a couple of days, but mimic what you’d get with a traditional getaway. As the travel industry is just getting back on its feet, many are hesitant to book vacations of a week or more. Instead, a micro-cation sailing with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line might be a good way to get into vacation-mode without the stress of planning, booking, and taking a long trip in a COVID world.

“The industry has taken the necessary steps to ensure a safe, fun experience for travelers, and we want to express our gratitude to [Florida] Gov. DeSantis for his most recent efforts to help us return swiftly to cruising. We also want to thank our partners, crew, the Bahamian government, the travel advisor community and our loyal guests for their support and patience during an unprecedented year. We are ready to return to the waters and look forward to welcoming guests back onboard in July,” Khosa continued.

