People often refer to July 25th as Christmas in July and this year, cruisers can expect a pretty awesome present. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced in a press release today that sailings will resume onboard Grand Celebration July 25th and onboard Grand Classica October 3rd. The cruise line’s popular Cruise & Stay program, which lets guests extend their stay in the Bahamas for up to four nights at one of the company’s resort partners, will also be available for bookings beginning October 3rd.

Health and Safety Front and Center

In preparation for their return, the cruise line outlined an extensive list of new preventative measures designed to ensure the wellness of both passengers and crew on board Grand Classica andGrand Celebration.

“As things begin to return to normal after months of quarantine, we can all use a quick getaway. When we return, our onboard experience may look a little different to our guests,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “The wellness of our passengers and crew members remains our top priority, and as such, passengers can expect enhanced sanitization procedures from embarkation to disembarkation so that they can enjoy a relaxing, safe, stress-free getaway. We look forward to welcoming everyone onboard soon!”

As the only cruise line departing from the Port of Palm Beach, with the only two-night short-cruise product on the market, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is implementing a variety of new processes to ensure the health and safety of all onboard both ships. The new measures encompass protocols for guest accommodations, common areas onboard the ships, recreational facilities, and food hygiene. The cruise line has also upgraded to a fresh air ventilation system to ensure healthy air quality in all onboard cabins and common areas.

Some of the changes that guests can expect on board include:

– Closing two-passenger stateroom decks to reduce crowds onboard the ship

-Limit the number of in-use staterooms to reduce onboard capacity by 40 percent

-All guests required to practice social distancing from valet parking to terminal check-in

-All terminal staff members will be monitored and required to wear masks and remain behind safety plexiglass for minimal contact

-Passenger luggage will be disinfected prior to onboard delivery

-Mandatory touch-free temperature checks and pre-boarding health declarations for all guests

Disinfection of All Cabins and Common Areas

Cleanliness onboard is also going to be a major focal point for the cruise line. Guest accommodation sanitization will include the use of hospital-grade disinfectants, fogging of vacant cabins and twice-daily wipe down of hallways as well as sheets and linens cleaned and disinfected at sterilizing temperatures.

Common area cleaning will include a two-tier sanitization process, which includes cleansing and fogging using hospital-grade disinfectant. Elevators will be disinfected every two hours and commonly touched surfaces like handrails, table tops and door handles will be wiped down every hour.

What about Food Service?

One of the discussions bubbling online lately is the use of buffet and other self-service style dining options. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has decided to suspend all such self-service dining options, instead offering traditional sit-down dining for all guests. All restaurants and bar areas will be cleaned and sanitized three times a day and tables and seating areas will keep guests six feet apart to facilitate social distancing.

Crew Safety

Keeping the crew safe will be important as well. Along with twice-daily temperature checks, all frontline crew are required to wear face masks, and all food service crew serving guests in the buffet are required to wear disposable hats, aprons, masks, and gloves. Housekeeping and food and beverage crew are required to wear both disposable gloves and masks. The disposal of all gloves and masks will align with the CDC’s guidelines.

All crew will be required to use antibacterial hand soap for at least 20 seconds to sanitize hands are required to practice social distancing, and each crew member will be allocated their own cabin onboard the ships.

Are you going to be one of the first guests on board the ship? Let us know in the comments below!