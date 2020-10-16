Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces December Return

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced a voluntary extension of its sailing operations until December 18, 2020. The news comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced their no-sail order would lift on October 31.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line sails from Port of Palm Beach, Florida on short cruises to the Bahamas called micro-cations. In a statement, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa explained their plan of action once operations resume.

The past few months have been an incredible challenge for the cruise industry at large, and we’re thrilled to welcome our guests aboard for what we know is a much-needed getaway to Grand Bahama Island.

We will resume cruise operations to Grand Bahama Island on December 18, 2020 onboard Grand Classica. We will announce details on our return to Nassau at a later date.

While we are eager to return to sea, the overall health and safety of our guests and crew remain our top priority. Instead of returning to Grand Bahama Island onboard Grand Celebration, we’ve decided to return onboard Grand Classica, which features larger deck space and nearly 100 fewer staterooms. The guest-to-space ratio onboard the Grand Classica is one of the highest in its class and rivals many of our contemporary peers. This change, coupled with a capped capacity of 60 percent, will further ensure that our guests and crew members can easily maintain required social distancing onboard.

New COVID-19 Protocols

Earlier this year, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced new onboard cleaning and embarkation protocols designed to keep passengers safe. Cleaning protocols for guest accommodations and common areas have been improved through both process and frequency. The cruise line is using highly effective disinfectant products used by our nation’s hospitals as well as heavy-duty alkaline cleaners in bathrooms. All sheets and linens are cleaned and disinfected at sterilizing temperatures by staff required to wear masks. Social distancing will be aided by the fact that the ship will not sail at full capacity.

