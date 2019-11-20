Bahamas Paradise Announces Second ArtSea Sailing

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced the details for their second ArtSea Cruise Experience, one of the largest art exhibits at sea. Departing from West Palm Beach on November 30 on board their ship Grand Celebration and visiting Grand Bahama Island, the themed cruise is perfectly timed to the official kick-off of the season of the arts, returning to South Florida just before Miami Beach’s famous Art Basel kicks off.

ArtSea Celebrates Local Artists

“ArtSea was created to provide travelers who are passionate about the arts a unique way to cultivate that passion while enjoying a getaway to paradise,” said Fred Greene, vice president of Marketing of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “This one of a kind floating celebration of the arts is a great option for South Florida locals – as well as those visiting the region for Art Basel – the chance to witness live art installations from popular street artists, and incredible musical performances, with breathtaking ocean views as a backdrop.”

Since its launch in April 2019 featuring EDM legends Afrobeta and DJ Wags and infamous artists Jose Sabate “PEZ” and Dasic Fernandez, ArtSea remains the only getaway of its kind. This year, thanks to the talent and expertise of Joseph Risolia, event organizer, curator, and product developer that’s helped create some of South Florida’s most famed events, including ULTRA Music Festival, those booking the second ArtSea experience are in for an unforgettable getaway, enjoying all of the onboard perks and amenities Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is known for – including fine dining options, award-winning live entertainment, an onboard casino and more. While onboard the two-day cruise, travelers will have unique up close and personal experiences with world-renowned street artists, like Wynwood Walls artists The London Police, Jordan Betten, and Ernesto Maranje.

The cruise line is also partnering with Brightline, the new train service that makes getting from West Palm to Miami quick, easy and affordable. It was made with cruisers in mind!

