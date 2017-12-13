Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces Enhancements to First Ship and Name and Itinerary for Second Ship

Cruise News – Dec. 13, 2017

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the only cruise line with a two-night cruise departing year-round from the Port of Palm Beach, has announced that Grand Celebration will set sail with several new enhancements, including a new adult-only area, a revitalized casino, and specialty coffee and juice bar.

The ship will return to its regularly scheduled two-night sailings and Cruise & Resort Stay packages just in time for the holidays on December 23, 2017, from its homeport in West Palm Beach, Florida. Holiday festivities will include an appearance by Santa and a special New Year’s Eve party. Special festive holiday menus will be available in the complimentary and specialty restaurants, and holiday decorations will adorn public areas.

Since late September, Grand Celebration had been chartered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide housing to first responders and National Guard members who were helping to rebuild the U.S. Virgin Islands following damage caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The 1,900-passenger Grand Celebration will set sail December 23 with the following upgrades:

Expanded, Enhanced Casino: The Par-A-Dice Casino has doubled in size, offering more slot machines, video poker, and enhanced table games. Nearly 70 of the most popular slot games have been added to the casino, bringing the total number of slots to 125, in addition to several new video poker machines. The casino’s table games area, which include Roulette, Blackjack, Craps, Three Card Poker, and the Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em Poker, have been divided into two comfortable areas and now also include raised maximum betting limits, the ability to make additional wages while playing blackjack, and the addition of electronic roulette machines for those who like to play without a crowd watching.

New Adult-Only Area: The forward sun deck at the top of the ship has now become The Oasis, a complimentary adult-only area for those ages 18 and over. The expansive area includes a bar, a large hot tub, all new sun loungers, and several outdoor daybeds.

Specialty Coffee Bar and Juice Bar: Baristas will prepare specialty coffees and servc gelato and pastries at the new Grand Café on Deck 9. Menu items feature a variety of hot or iced specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and freshly squeezed juices. In the morning, guests can select from chocolate croissants, Viennese pastries, muffins, and quiche. Throughout the day, the Grand Café will offer sweet treats, including homemade gelato, sorbet, cakes, tarts, cupcakes, and chocolate truffles.

Coming in 2018: Grand Classica

In August 2017, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced that it had signed a 10-year agreement with the Port of Palm Beach and that it had purchased a second ship that will also be based at the port. The company has named the new 52,900 gross ton ship ship, Grand Classica, and it will carry up to 1,680 guests and features 685 staterooms, a multitude of restaurants and bars, a theater, two pools, four hot tubs, wellness center and spa, outdoor jogging track, and more.

Set to arrive in April, Grand Classica will also sail two-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island. With this second ship, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will become the only line to offer daily departures to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach.

“We have strengthened our relationship with The Bahamas by signing a three-year agreement to bring both ships to Grand Bahama Island, thus offering daily arrivals to Grand Bahama Island and giving our guests added convenience to fit their schedules,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “Having two ships sailing to Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will be the largest provider of tourism to the island, carrying more than 500,000 passengers annually. It will also give our guests more flexibility and choice.”

Additional details about the new ship, as well as on-sale dates, will be announced in early 2018. Grand Classica is expected to begin sailings in mid-April 2018.

Photo: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line