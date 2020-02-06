Each year, BACARDÍ hosts a cocktail making competition which pits the best mixologists against one another to see who can create the best new drink. Competitors are invited to create an original BACARDÍ rum drink, using no more than six ingredients and compete through the national final rounds to represent their country.

This year, Torbjörn Liljehammar of Tallink Silja Line has been crowned winner of the BACARDÍ Legacy Cruise Competition 2020 for his own signature cocktail, ‘The Magellan’.

The Magellan

50 ml BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum

30 ml BLANDY’S 10YO Sercial Dry Madeira Wine

40 ml Vanilla/Apricot homemade syrup

15 ml Lemon Juice

2 dashes orange bitter

Mix BACARDI Reserva Ocho, apricot/vanilla syrup, lemon juice, Madeira wine, together in a shaker and add plenty of ice. Shake well and double strain into a chilled glass. Use lemon peel to zest the glass with oils and then discard.

BACARDÍ Legacy Cruise Competition

Zachary Sulkes of Bacardi Global Travel Retail revealed how popular the competition has gotten in recent years.

“The standard of entries for the BACARDI Legacy Cruise Bartender of the Year 2020 has been incredible. We’ve organised similar competitions in the Cruise sector for 15 years now and, once again, I’m amazed by the growing professionalism of the participants year on year and the skills they demonstrate in creating their own unique premium cocktail recipe, led this year by Torbjörn.” he said.

The BACARDÍ Legacy Cruise Competition 2020 final was held at the Contemporary Museum of Art in San Juan, Puerto Rico, just a few miles from the BACARDÍ distillery, the largest premium rum distillery in the world. During the semi finals the four finalists spent time visiting the distillery and meeting the BACARDÍ Maestros de Ron as part of an itinerary giving them an insider’s guide to the BACARDÍ rum portfolio, its heritage and craft.

Would you try a Magellen? Let us know in the comments below!