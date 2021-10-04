fbpx

SEARCH

World Premier: Cruising Back to Alaska with Holland America Line
Featured
202 views
202 views

World Premier: Cruising Back to Alaska with Holland America Line

Evan Gove - October 4, 2021
397 Views
Steve Leland
October 4, 2021

Aweigh We Go! Three Dream Destinations – St. Maarten, Athens, and Valletta
Click on the icons below to share this post

After ships sat idle for what seemed like an eternity, cruising has returned with a race to establish homeport advantage. Straight out of the gate, favorites like St. Maarten and Athens are making strong bids for prominence, and Malta is nosing ahead of a crowded field of Mediterranean options.

Sailing the deep Caribbean has never been easier with Celebrity Millennium weighing anchor for 7-night cruises from St.Maarten. Athens has established itself as an appealing embarkation port for numerous cruise lines: Seabourn Ovation and the new Celebrity Apex, Windstar and SeaDream Yacht Club explore the Greek islands along with homegrown Variety Cruises and newcomer Elixir Cruises. An immensely popular port of call, Valletta, Malta, has become the home port for three ships of the Viking fleet, offering round-trip cruises to the Adriatic, Italy, and Greek islands.

The choppy seas of the past year have given way to smoother seas ahead and spending extra pre- or post-cruise time in these exciting destinations is a just reward for the wait.

Sint Maarten Maagic

At just 37 square miles, St. Maarten is one of the smaller parcels of land in the eastern Caribbean, but it’s just bursting with inimitable charm. The Caribbean vibe is tweaked with cosmopolitan Europe on a two-nation island (French St. Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten) defined by cultural combinations.

RELATED: Sint Maarten Ready to Welcome Back Cruisers

To fully appreciate the immense diversity of activities available on the island, one day won’t be enough. Renting a car is a wise option, and opting for an introductory tour is a great way to get the lay of the land.

Excerpt Only. Click to Read the Full Article.

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

Let us know your comments!

Click on the icons below to share this post
################
Steve Leland
Author

As a former Cruise Director, Steve has been cruising the world for the past forty years. Bringing a new dimension to cruise journalism, he continues to spin the globe searching for off the grid cruise adventures and unplugged destinations to share with Porthole Cruise Magazine readers.

The Latest

World Premier: Cruising Back to Alaska with Holland America Line
Featured
202 views
202 views

World Premier: Cruising Back to Alaska with Holland America Line

Evan Gove - October 4, 2021

  The day Alaska cruises opened up for Summer 2021 was a huge step forward for the cruise industry. Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief…

6,807Followers
1,070Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2021 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions