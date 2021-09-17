While the details of the ship are upscale with a focus on luxurious comfort, at its core, World Navigator is a polar-class ship built for adventure. Atlas Ocean Voyages has its sights set on some of the most remote places in the world and their first ship is uniquely suited to bring them there.

The lido deck on 7 features a small pool and two hot tubs, but considering fewer than 200 guests are on board at a time, the pool size and number of deck chairs shouldn’t be an issue. There’s also a gym, library, spa and ship store on deck 4 where guests can pick up Atlas merchandise or common things people forget to pack. Decks 5 and 6 are entirely staterooms and deck 8 is the top jogging track, so outside of the room, you’re going to spend most of your time on decks 4 and 7.

The ship doesn’t have a submarine or helicopter, instead it opts for zodiac boats, jet skis, paddleboards and kayaks which deploy from the floating adventure dock on deck 3. Each stateroom comes equipped with a set of binoculars guests are welcome to use throughout the journey. The best place to use them might be Water’s Edge, the close-to-the-ocean observation deck at the bow of deck 5 which features a long, heated bench for when the ship sails through colder waters. It’s the best place on board the ship to get as close as you can to the incredible sea life found in remote areas of the world.

The SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE is smaller than other spas at sea with just a few clients in at a time, but the services are what you’d expect from the best spas the world over. The spa offers services ranging from relaxation and stress relief to health and beauty, all very much welcome after a day of exploration.

One thing that really stood out about World Navigator was how smooth the ride is. That’s thanks to ultra-high lift fin stabilizers that help keep the ship 15% more stable than other stabilizers. The majority of the time, it was easy to forget you were on a ship at all. New tech on board also includes an alternate hydro-jet propulsion system that keeps the ship moving up to five knots without disturbing the wildlife that may be around so guests can get closer to the flora and fauna around them.