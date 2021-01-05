Atlas Ocean Voyages Teams with L’OCCITANE en Provence

One of the world’s most recognizable skin care brands is teaming with Atlas Ocean Voyages to establish Luxury SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE on board their ship World Navigator when it sets sail on the its inaugural Holy Land and Black & Mediterranean Seas season in July 2021. The spa will feature a holistic and sensorial menu from which guests choose their services.

“We are glad to partner with L’OCCITANE to bring their signature treatments to the open seas,” said Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest, parent company of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “World Navigator’s SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE will offer experienced, inquisitive and fun-seeking guests the luxury brand’s Mediterranean art-de-vivre with the same top-quality service and ingredients for which L’OCCITANE is world-renowned. Our two companies have already been working well together for Mystic Invest’s hotel brands and river vessels, and this is a positive, organic next step.”

Located on deck 4 and with 947sq feet of space, the spa is sure to be popular with guests. One of the featured services available at the new spa is the Sleep & Reset Massage, a unique 90-minute massage that’s been found by the European Sleep Center in Paris to improve sleep quality. Along with massage services, the spa will offer an infrared sauna, serenity loungers with ocean views and L’OCCITANE’s signature scent called Relaxing Pillow Mist.

L’OCCITANE products will be found in all staterooms including shampoo, hair conditioner, body wash, and handwash.

About World Navigator

Coming in 2021, World Navigator holds just 200 guests so guests are closer to an authentic cultural and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The ship features hybrid power and a unique hydro-jet propulsion system that helps allows the ship to cruise up to 5 knots without harming marine wildlife in the area.

We recently spoke with Mário Ferreira, the Chairman of Mystic Invest, the parent company of Atlas World Voyages, about the upcoming ship and what guests can expect from the luxury cruise line. Check out the full interview below!