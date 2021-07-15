Atlas Ocean Voyages Reveals New Dining Details

When World Navigator from Atlas Ocean Voyages sets sail from Athens, Greece for the first time in August, guests on board will be in for a real treat when meal time rolls around. The luxury expedition cruise ship will feature six unique dining options all serving regionally inspired gourmet fare. Along with in-room dining the ship features five restaurants, Porto, Alma, 7AFT Grill, The Dome, and Paula’s Pantry each with diverse menu options for all palates.

“We are happy to present World Navigator’s gourmet dining options,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Our menus draw inspiration from our company’s Portuguese heritage, as well as from the many captivating destinations we will visit, to deliver a delightful gastronomical experience on an Atlas luxe-adventure voyage.”

Porto

Porto, the main dining room, pays homage to the cruise line’s Portuguese roots and offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a choice of indoor and al fresco seating. Breakfast fare includes a continental buffet and items ordered a la carte. Lunch blends international options with local flavors with dishes featuring proteins with plant-based superfoods, smoked vegetables, a variety of cheeses, cold and carved meats, soups and more.

Alma

Every other day, Porto offers a unique menu for dinner and the restaurant becomes Alma, an eatery with a menu that reflects the soul of the cruise line’s Portuguese heritage. Alma, which means ‘soul’ in Portuguese, aims to serve dishes prepared using core Portuguese culinary traditions and artisanal techniques with ceramic jars and other cultural cookware. Some of the menu items found at Alma include “Bacalhau a Bras” – shredded Portuguese-salted cod with onions, thinly sliced fried potatoes, olives and scrambled eggs, from Lisbon; “Alheira de Mirandela” – traditional Portuguese sausage, wilted green radish tops and potatoes, from Mirandela; and the delectable regional dessert called “Torta de Azeitão” – egg custard rolled in egg dough, from the municipality of Setúbal.

7AFT Grill

At 7Aft Grill, guests are in for a wholly unique chophouse dinner experience. The restaurant is the first at sea to use a cooking method called “jospering” which originated in Barcelona in 1969 and has grown into a renowned charcoal preparation method. The technique involves a combination grill-oven which provides all the flavor of a charcoal grill with the even-cooking ability of an oven. The menu features all your favorite cuts of high-quality meats and fish like Black Angus filet mignon, New York strip steak, lamb saddle, Dover sole, grilled shrimp, and lobster. The restaurant also serves a modern gastropub-style lunch on the pool deck featuring smoked bread, chicken marinated 24 hours in blonde beer, hot dogs, smoked ribs, a la carte soups, pizzas, proteins, carbs and vegetables. All burgers served on board are 100% fresh, never frozen.

The Dome

What’s a meal without a view? The Dome is a 270o, forward-facing, observation lounge with floor-to-ceiling glass walls offering spectacular views. The venue serves light options, perfect for a late lunch after a day exploring on shore. The Dome’s aesthetic is inspired by the horizon and sky and the menu include teas with hot herbal infusions, such as fresh mint and rosemary, iced tea, juices, and cold infusions such as cucumber and lime, cookies, cakes, specialty sandwiches, savory spreads and cheeses, and daily vegetarian selections.

Paula’s Pantry

Named for Mrs. Paula Ferreira, Mystic Invest executive, co-owner and the wife of Chairman Mário Ferreira, the founder of Atlas Ocean Voyages, Paula’s Pantry is the perfect place to grab something on the go. From early morning through 6 pm daily, Paula’s Pantry will serve easy-to-carry beverages such as espresso and specialty coffees made with small batch-roasted, organic, and Fairtrade-certified CaffèMilano beans, Kusmi teas, and fresh juice-based detox offerings featuring celery or turmeric; a variety of cold specialty sandwiches and salads; soups; and cupcakes.

For those who want to kick back and relax in their suite, the cruise line offers room service, with an “always available” menu for all guests, featuring options such as an organic tomato cream soup, burgers, club sandwich, eggplant vegan burger, and a “buddha bowl” salad. For breakfast, guests can choose from a “Classic Breakfast” or “Healthy Breakfast” menu.

