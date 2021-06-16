fbpx

Evan Gove - June 16, 2021
Evan Gove
June 16, 2021

Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Summer Cruises From Egypt and Greece

Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages Atlas Ocean Voyages

One of the newest luxury adventure cruise lines has announced a shake up of their inaugural summer season itineraries. Atlas Ocean Voyages will sail their brand new ship World Navigator on cruises from Athens, Greece, and Cairo, Egypt, beginning on August 4, 2021.

The previous plans for the cruise line’s summer season included visits to the Holy Land, the Mediterranean and the Black Sea but according to Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages, the current geopolitical climate in the region necessitated the change. 

“The safety and health of our guests and staff is our top priority,” he said. “While we would have liked to carry out our original Holy Land itineraries this summer, the region’s geopolitics does not make it prudent. However, we created World Navigator’s Egypt and Greek Isles voyages to offer travelers a new, unique and superior choice of exclusive and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, in true luxe-adventure style.”

The five new itineraries, ranging from seven to 12 nights, feature UNESCO World Heritage Sites at nearly all of the 14 unique ports of call, and include multiple nights in either Cairo or Mykonos, Greece. 

The ship’s maiden voyage on the 4th will include a celebration dinner and party on the Giza Plateau overlooking the Pyramids, which will be illuminated into the evening exclusively for World Navigator guests.

About World Navigator 

The first of four ships planned for Atlas World Voyages, World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified with a gross tonnage of 9,930. Due to her small size, World Navigator will exclusively call at Greek islands where larger ships cannot go. The ship was built using the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into the state-of-the-art design. All staff and crew are trained in the latest health and safety protocols, and guests will participate in a screening tests prior to boarding and during the voyage.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

World Navigator | Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages/Facebook

Four additional sister ships, World TravellerWorld SeekerWorld Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join World Navigator by the end of 2023.

Evan Gove
Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com.

