Asian River Cruise Line Pandaw Shuts Down After 25 Years

Some sad news in the cruise world this morning. Pandaw, a river expedition cruise line sailing Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and India has announced they’re closing their doors after more than 25 years in business. In the press release, Pandaw cited “lack of financial liquidity and failure to find additional funding in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis” as well as the critical political situation in Myanmar as the primary reasons they had to go out of business.

“This is a very sad moment for me, my family, our crews and clients. It marks the end of an era for all of us after twenty-five years of real adventure. We are truly sorry to disappoint our regular passengers who were so looking forward to making a trip after the lifting of travel restrictions. We are also heartbroken for our three hundred plus crew members and shoreside personnel who have stood by Pandaw and were hoping to get going again next year,” said Pandaw Founder Paul Strachan.

The team at Pandaw was hard at work over the past year and a half trying to secure new investors and funding, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Now we’ll have to wait and see what happens to the 17 ships in Pandaw’s fleet, but they won’t be sailing under the Pandaw flag anymore.

Cruise Line Casualties

Pandaw is far from the only cruise line to close up shop due to the pandemic. In fact, that they made it this far at all is impressive considering some cruise lines folded just months into the pandemic. Some of which include Jalesh Cruises, Cruise and Maritime Voyages and Pullmantur Cruises.

Despite Pandaw Cruises no longer operating, the Pandaw Charity, which has done much to support people in Myanmar during the on-going crisis there, will continue its work under the guidance of its trustees.