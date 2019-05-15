Aruba: Your Wellness Oasis

How happy are you?

In today’s busy world, people often put their happiness on the back burner when things like work and family obligations take priority. That’s why taking vacations are so important. A great vacation offers the chance to rejuvenate not just your body and mind, but also your zeal for life itself. The island of Aruba knows a thing or two about great vacations and with the nickname “One Happy Island”, it’s clear why more and more people are choosing Aruba for their next impactful vacation experience.

Aruba is a wellness oasis complete with incredible scenery, luxury spas and accommodations and wellness retreats for those who love yoga, Tai Chi and Pilates. Each experience allows you to fully escape into vacation mode so you can relax, rejuvenate and refresh your life!

RELATED: Aruba Is Your Next Great Vacation

June is Aloe Wellness Month

When it comes to wellness, there’s no better place to be than Aruba in June. The best way to start your summer is with the various holistic and wellness programs offered all over the island during a whole month dedicated to health and wellness. Invigorate your mind, body and soul with a number of wellness-centric programs and activities designed to help you make the most of your Aruba vacation. The best part? Hotels, spas and other wellness providers across the island offer exclusive deals and activities only available during Aloe Wellness Month.

No Better Place for Yoga

There are yoga studios all over the world, but those on the island of Aruba offer a transcendent yoga experience far past your average group class. Studios on the island like Island Cabana Aruba offer traditional yoga instruction as well as some with more intricate and unique forms like Vinyasa, Ashtanga, Flow and even paddle board yoga.

Enjoy beach yoga with the warm Caribbean trade winds blowing past and a scene of peace and tranquility all around. Professional instruction means no matter what your skill level, there’s a relaxing and rejuvenating yoga experience waiting for you.

Some of the most popular places for Yoga in Aruba include:

Island Cabana Aruba

Island Yoga

Happy Buddha Aruba

Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa

Vela Sports Aruba

The Spas of Aruba

It can’t be “One Happy Island” without revitalization of body and mind at one of the many spas and beachside resorts found on Aruba. Group wellness exercises are wonderful, but sometimes you need a healthy dose of me time. Spa services at premier resorts are the perfect answer to someone who wants to make the most of their relaxation time.

Enjoy rejuvenating spa services like Shiatsu, Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Hydrotherapy, Aromatherapy, and Body Wraps in the comfort and privacy of a spa oasis. Skincare treatments, manicures and a whole lot more help you look your best and make the experience an unforgettable one.

Which is the best spa in Aruba? You’ll have to decide for yourself! Some of our favorites include:

Eforea Spa

Etnika Spa

Indulgence by the Sea

Pure Indulgence

Intermezzo Day Spa

Mandara Spa

Okeanos

Orchid Spa

Purun Spa

The Spa at Tierra del Sol

Spa del Sol

Vita Novus Spa

Zoia Spa

Visit Aruba During Wellness Month

Visitors to Aruba during Aloe Wellness Month aren’t just looking for a vacation, but a total wellness experience for the mind, body and spirit. Each June, the people of Aruba come together to celebrate the joys of living well in paradise with can’t-miss deals on accommodations and activities plus a huge variety of wellness activities designed to lift spirits and promote happiness. Your ultimate wellness vacation in Aruba is waiting!