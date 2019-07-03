Aruba: Vacation at Your Own Pace

The first thing most notice as they peer out the windows of their plane landing at Queen Beatrix International Airport in Aruba is the water. A palate of stunning blues and greens, the coastline of Aruba jumps out at those visiting the island for the first time.

When it comes to booking your next vacation, the island of Aruba offers the perfect destination as the island is a seamless blend of relaxation and fun for everyone.

With an average temperature of 82 degrees and more sunny days than any other Caribbean island, it’s no wonder cruisers and vacationers alike are making Aruba their next trip.

From enjoying a sunny day at one of the many pristine beaches to diving the magnificent shipwreck reefs or playing a round of golf at one of the island’s two pristine golf courses, Aruba allows visitors to personalize their vacation to fit their style and truly make it one to remember!

So, what are you waiting for? Aruba is ready for you!

Aruba Means Relaxation

It’s no secret that Aruba has some of the world’s best beaches. Just one look at the gorgeous blue water and soft sand is enough for most people to decide the beach is where they want to spend their Aruba vacation. Just minutes from the airport and cruise port, Surfside Beach is one of the island’s most popular. Calm, turquoise waters are perfect for a swim after catching a few rays on the beach. Grab a towel and hit the beach or visit one of the many beachside clubs offering pool access, lounge chairs and plenty of refreshments.

Baby Beach, located at the southern tip of the island, was made for families. The naturally-formed bay keeps the water calm and plenty of tiki huts and trees give ample shade for a day-long trip to the beach!

List of Aruba’s Top Beaches:

Baby Beach

Eagle Beach

Surfside Beach

Hadicurari Beach

Rodgers Beach

Arashi Beach

Malmok Beach

No trip to Aruba’s beaches is complete without checking out Eagle Beach in the capital city of Oranjestad. Widely regarded as one of the best beaches in not just the Caribbean, but the world, Eagle Beach is known for its incredibly soft white sand and crystal blue waters. It’s the quintessential tropical beach paradise and it’s waiting for you!

RELATED: Aruba Is Your Next Great Vacation

Getting Active in Aruba

After catching a few rays on the beach, those with an adventurous side are in luck. Aruba has some of the world’s best water sports like windsurfing, snorkeling and scuba diving the many reefs and shipwrecks which lay submerged just off the coastline. Located at Arashi Beach, the California Lighthouse was named for a wooden steamer ship which wrecked along Aruba’s coastline way back in 1891. Divers can see a huge variety of tropical fish, crabs, octopus, sea turtles and more as they explore the natural reefs. If you go, make sure you stick around for sunset as it’s one of the best spots on the island for a picture.

Hiking through the many caves and limestone cliffs of Arikok National Park, an ecological preserve on the island’s southeast section, is perfect for nature lovers and those who like to get out and explore someplace new and beautiful. The Ayo and Casibari rock formations are another popular hiking spot for visitors. This cluster of naturally forming boulders and cactus make for a visually appealing hike with some incredible views at the top!

For golfers, Aruba offers two PGA-approved golf courses including Tierra Del Sol, which was given a 4.5 star rating from Golf Digest and features stunning views, challenging landscapes and plenty of fun. An international pro-am event every year brings golf enthusiasts from all over the world to the island’s courses.

The picturesque island of Aruba is the ultimate vacation for the whole family. There’s no shortage of ways to spend the day in this tropical paradise and it won’t take long before you’re fully immersed in the culture of positivity and exploration found on the island. No matter what your ideal vacation looks like, you can find it here in Aruba. Start planning your next vacation today!