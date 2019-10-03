Andy Stuart Leaving Norwegian Cruise Line After 30 Years

One of Norwegian Cruise Line’s longest tenured employees is departing after more than 30 years of employment. Andy Stuart, who started with Norwegian way back in 1988 in the company’s UK Sales and Marketing sector, is saying his goodbyes on December 31 of this year. Harry Sommer, the current President International for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has been named Mr. Stuart’s successor starting in 2020.

A Key Factor in Growth

With more than 30 years as a Norwegian Cruise Line employee, it’s fair to say Mr. Stuart is one of the most knowledgeable in the cruise industry. He held numerous positions with the company over his career including President and Chief Operating Officer; Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Passenger Services; Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Passenger Services.

He was instrumental in the growth of the company and many of Norwegian’s innovative ideas, like Freestyle Cruising, were developed and implemented by Mr. Stuart and his team.

“Andy has accomplished everything possible in the cruise industry, including leading its most storied and innovative brand. He will leave on a high note after delivering the brand’s latest ship, Norwegian Encore, the last ship in the most successful ship class in the Company’s history,” said Frank Del Rio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We are extremely grateful for his leadership and contributions to Norwegian Cruise Line, our company and the cruise industry.”

“I could only have dreamed about my journey at Norwegian when I joined the company in 1988 and am extremely fortunate to have witnessed firsthand the incredible evolution of this pioneering brand,” said Mr. Stuart. “I am honored to have played a role in the leadership position Norwegian now holds in this incredible industry and continue to be proud of the commitment, dedication and passion of our team for delivering a best-in-class vacation experience. I have worked closely with Harry and am confident he is the right person to take the helm and continue the journey for Norwegian Cruise Line.”

Incoming President Harry Sommer also has a long history with Norwegian in various executive roles, joining first in 2000 before returning in 2009 after nearly a decade operating his own luxury travel agency.

Porthole Cruise Magazine was fortunate enough to meet with and interview Mr. Stuart at various cruise industry functions over the years and we greatly appreciated his kindness and depth of knowledge when it came to an ever changing industry. We wish Mr. Stuart nothing but the best in his future endeavors!