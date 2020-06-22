American Queen Steamboat Company Partners with Uniworld

When Uniworld Boutique River Cruises cancelled their summer itineraries due to COVID-19, many passengers were left frustrated that their upcoming cruise was no longer. Many had the trip booked long before the global pandemic and were left high and dry when travel restrictions kicked in across the globe. However, there is some good news for those affected cruisers. American Queen Steamboat Company is offering special pricing on summer cruises in 2020 exclusively for Uniworld cruisers. In return, Uniworld will offer exclusive pricing for American Queen Steamboat cruisers for cruises to Europe, Russia, China, Vietnam and Cambodia, India, Egypt or Peru in 2021.

It’s been a tough few months for a beleaguered industry, but seeing cruise lines work together to help their guests is a welcome sight. Together, not apart, will we get through this challenging period!

American Queen Returns in July

Cruising will return for American Queen Steamboat Company on July 20 on board their iconic paddlewheeler American Duchess. Guests who were booked with Uniworld Boutique River Cruises will enjoy a discount on a week-long Mississippi River cruise from St. Louis to Minneapolis with a pre-cruise stay in St. Louis. Uniworld guests can also book voyages at a discount on board American Empress, American Countess and American Queen when they return to operation later in the summer.

“While we wish we could welcome guests back onboard Uniworld cruises at this time, we hope this special offer from American Queen Steamboat Company will allow our guests to still enjoy all of the things they love about river cruising while exploring America’s rivers and riverside communities,” added Ellen Bettridge, President & CEO of Uniworld. “We trust AQSC to take excellent care of our guests while we prepare to resume operations in the near future and look forward to sharing a special opportunity for guests of AQSC to expand their love of river cruising abroad in 2021.”

For American Queen Steamboat Company, the collaboration made sense for a number of reasons.

“While we sail in different regions, this alliance makes perfect sense as both AQSC and Uniworld guests have come to expect the best in onboard and shoreside experiences, and we can offer that high level of service to guests who want to sail this July and August,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “We are excited to offer Uniworld guests exclusive promotional pricing and welcome them onboard as we resume operations this summer.”

What do you think about cruise line’s collaborating on deals for their guests?