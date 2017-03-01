American Cruise Lines Reveals New Class of Modern Riverboats

Cruise News – Mar. 1, 2017

American Cruise Lines has announced details for the first of a new class of five modern riverboats destined for America’s rivers. The first in the series is scheduled to begin service in 2018 and will carry 200 guests.

At 345 feet long, the new riverboat will combine the modern styling of a European riverboat with premium comfort, and will feature the largest staterooms on the United States’ rivers, with private balconies and hotel-size bathrooms.

“For over a decade, we have led the way with ship innovation in the United States and we continue to raise the bar with this new class of modern riverboats,” says Timothy Beebe, Vice President of American Cruise Lines. “American Cruise Lines has consistently pursued its newbuild program, as it considers refurbished boats unable to meet the modern expectations of today’s river cruise passengers.”

Construction has already begun on the new modern riverboat at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland. In addition to the new class of modern riverboats, American Cruise Lines is building two additional cruise ships at Chesapeake Shipbuilding. American Constellation has a capacity of 170 passengers and is scheduled to begin cruising in May 2017, and its sister ship will begin cruising in 2018.

Photo: American Cruise Lines