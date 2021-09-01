fbpx

CDC Recommends Unvaccinated Americans Avoid Labor Day Travel
Cruise News
CDC Recommends Unvaccinated Americans Avoid Labor Day Travel

Evan Gove - September 1, 2021
Evan Gove
September 1, 2021

Social media users on board Carnival Magic took to their preferred social platforms this afternoon to update their followers on a disappointing turn of events for their cruise vacation.

After arriving at Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic this morning, the ship was initially denied debarkation for guests. After an appeal by the Captain, port officials decided to allow guests to disembark, but not everyone and with certain conditions. Only guests who are full vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed to disembark, the port would conduct random testing for those who do go ashore, shore excursions were cancelled and the beaches would be off limits for Carnival Magic guests. They would, however, have access to shopping areas and the pool. 

 

 


The passengers on board were told via the intercom system that only fully vaccinated passengers would be allowed ashore, but no explanation was given as to why the Dominican Republic decided on the new restrictions. In August, Carnival’s newest ship Mardi Gras made its first ever call on Amber Cove without incident and that’s a ship with a much larger passenger capacity than Carnival Magic.

Multiple passengers on board reported that the Dominican Republic would be conducting testing, but not the usual nose swab rapid test. Instead, the tests would be of the breath variety, a technology we’ve read about, but haven’t seen implemented anywhere yet. In July, the New York Times ran a story about breath COVID tests used during the Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands so it appears they are not science fiction. 

If you’re on board Carnival Magic or have recently visited Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, let us know in the comments! 

Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

